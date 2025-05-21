Saints Predicted To Make This Crucial Position Decision For 1st-Round Pick
Offensive linemen can be tricky to project to the NFL, especially at the left tackle position.
The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with a projected opening at left tackle, and took a player in the first round--Kelvin Banks Jr. from the University of Texas--who didn't play a game at any other position in college.
On the surface, it seems obvious that Banks would stick at the left tackle spot, at least until it became obvious he couldn't handle it, at the professional level. But some evaluators seem unconvinced that the Saints should take that course of action, because they believe the 6-foot-5 Banks is better suited to be a guard long-term.
However, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski registered an emphatic prediction on Tuesday. Sobleski wrote that he was "selling" the idea that the Saints would experiment with playing Banks anywhere other than left tackle at the outset of his NFL career.
"For other situations, Banks may have been a strong guard option. In New Orleans, he should be earmarked at left tackle, because the Saints used a top-10 pick to help rectify two previous first-round misfires at the position," Sobleski wrote.
"Whether Banks can handle left tackle in New Orleans is inconsequential. His history, draft status and the Saints' current setup dictates that's where he will play to start his NFL career. A grouping of Banks, (Trevor) Penning, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz and (Taliese) Fuaga is loaded with talent to help a suspect quarterback situation."
Penning was the 10th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and Fuaga went 14th overall last year. The Saints initially tried to make both their left tackle, and in both cases, the experiment didn't work out in their favor.
Is the third time the charm for the Saints and Banks? Only time will tell.
