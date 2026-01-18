Saints’ Tyler Shough Makes Case For Spencer Rattler

Once Derek Carr retired last offseason, the New Orleans Saints didn't have a clear answer at quarterback.

Now, things have changed. New Orleans has Tyler Shough firmly planted as the team's starting quarterback and a full offseason to build around him before his sophomore season, including the No. 8 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Shough took over as the team's starter for the final nine games of the season and looked like a star in the making. Spencer Ratller started the first eight games of the season after he won the job over Shough. He was the backup down the stretch, but showed improvement and looked like a legit starter in the NFL. Since the season wrapped up, Rattler has gotten a lot of praise. For example, Shough joined Terron Armstead on "The Set" podcast and said Rattler should get a chance to start somewhere.

Should New Orleans make a move?

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) throws downfield during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"I like Spencer, bro. I like Spencer Rattler. I think he'll get a chance for sure to start," Shough said, as transcribed by Saints Wire's John Sigler. "... For sure. He should. He's a great dude. He's a great player, he can spin it. He's athletic. Like I said, there's just a lot that goes into it, for sure. Everybody in the league, I think, can spin it. Everybody can do it. It's kind of circumstantial. It's about having the right mindset."

He's not the only one. Saints receiver Chris Olave also made the case for Rattler to get another shot somewhere after the season wrapped up.

"I want to say one more thing about Spencer," Olave said. "Spencer is a great quarterback. I don't believe that he's a backup quarterback in this league. In this world nowadays, people want to point the finger at somebody when something is going wrong. I feel like Spencer's done a great job when he was back there starting at quarterback and he deserves another opportunity to be a starting quarterback.

"I don't feel like there are 32 quarterbacks that are better than him. So, in a way, he handled himself like, I feel like I will always be a Spencer fan. So, he never talked down on nobody...Just the way he handled himself, I will always be a fan of his. I wish the best on him in the future."

Rattler is just 25 years old. If the Saints want to add some draft capital this offseason, there may not be a better trade chip than the young signal-caller.

More NFL: Drew Brees, Tyler Shough Workout Should Have Saints Fans Fired Up