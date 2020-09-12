Week 1 Injury Reports and Transactions | Buccaneers-Saints | 2020

New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 1 complete injury reports and transactions.

The New Orleans Saints released the team's first injury report of the 2020 NFL regular season on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Two former first-round draft selections were listed on the initial update with defensive end Marcus Davenport and right guard Cesar Ruiz.

New Orleans selected Davenport in the 2018 NFL Draft with the 14th overall pick. In April's 2020 NFL Draft, the Unversity of Michigan's center Ruiz, was chosen by the Saints with the 24th overall selection. The Saints expect Davenport and Ruiz to be significant contributors for the New Orleans Saints this season.

Davenport's injury is another issue for the Saints. Last weekend Sean Payton journeyed to Pearland, TX, to court star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney rebuffed the Saints' offer and chose to sign with the Tennessee Titans. Coach Payton is a firm believer in player availability. Davenport suffered injuries in both of his first two seasons in New Orleans.

On Sunday, the team will turn to defensive end Trey Hendrickson and second-year edge rusher Carl Granderson to fill Davenport's void. Davenport rehabbed this offseason in New Orleans from his season-ending foot injury. The team lists their oft-injured defensive end with an elbow injury sustained in training camp. Many experts wonder if the damage is more severe and resulted in the Saints' heavy pursuit of Clowney.

After the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Sean Payton addressed the media. In his words, "we did not draft Ruiz [at #1] for him not to start." The rookie center/guard practiced most of the training camp until an ankle injury kept him out this week ahead of the season opener. Guard Nick Easton will take Ruiz's place on the Saints' offensive line.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

STATUS REPORT

OUT

DE Marcus Davenport (elbow)

C Cesar Ruiz (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

CB P.J. Williams (hamstring)

PRACTICE REPORT

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

DE Marcus Davenport (elbow)

P Blake Gillikin (back)

C Cesar Ruiz (ankle)

Thursday

DE Marcus Davenport (elbow)

C Cesar Ruiz (ankle)

Friday

DE Marcus Davenport (elbow),

C Cesar Ruiz (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Thursday

CB P.J. Williams (hamstring)

Friday

CB P.J. Williams (hamstring)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

STATUS REPORT

DOUBTFUL

WR Mike Evans (hamstring)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

WR Mike Evans (hamstring)

Thursday

WR Mike Evans (hamstring), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related)

Friday

DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

S Andrew Adams (hamstring), CB Parnell Motley (hamstring), CB Ryan Smith (ankle)

Friday

WR Mike Evans (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Thursday

S Andrew Adams (hamstring), CB Parnell Motley (hamstring), CB Ryan Smith (ankle)

Friday

S Andrew Adams (hamstring), CB Parnell Motley (hamstring), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related), CB Ryan Smith (ankle)

TRANSACTIONS

The New Orleans Saints made two roster moves on Wednesday, announcing that they had signed free agent DE Marcus Willoughby to their practice squad. Also, the team placed rookie P Blake Gillikin on the injured reserve.