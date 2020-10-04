SI.com
Saints Michael Burton had a False Positive test result for COVID-19

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions will play after FB Michael Burton's COVID-19 was a "false positive" per reports from various media sources. Also, the POC, rapid testing results were negative as well.

Several other Saints players, including running back Alvin Kamara's test results came back negative.

NFL experts speculated that the Saints vs. Lions game may have been postponed if Burton's and other players' test results were positive for the novel coronavirus.  The Saints (1-2) will play the Lions (1-2) in Detroit, Michigan for 12 PM CST at Ford Field. Both teams are trying to keep pace with their respective division leaders. 

However, the Saints have six starters not playing in the contest due to injuries. The notable injured players are WR Michael Thomas (ankle), DE Marcus Davenport (toe), TE Jared Cook (groin), LG Andrus Peat (ankle), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), CB Janoris Jenkins (shoulder). The absence of Lattimore and Jenkins in the Saints defensive backfield is a major concern. 

 New Orleans will start CB Patrick Robinson and CB P.J. Williams to take over Lattimore and Jenkins' duties this afternoon. On Saturday, the Saints promoted CB Ken Crawley from the practice squad to the active roster.

