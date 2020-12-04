Cam Jordan Named NFC Defensive Player of November
Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Month for November on Friday morning.
New Orleans was perfect on the month, going 5-0 and 2-0 without Drew Brees as their starter. Jordan had 12 tackles and five sacks over that stretch, which included a three-piece on Matt Ryan in Week 11 on Nov. 22. Jordan is currently Pro Football Focus' No. 9 overall edge defender with a 82.7 overall grade.
At 93.5 sacks for his career, Jordan sits 21.5 behind all-time great Rickey Jackson (115.0). Jackson's career with the Saints spanned from 1981-1993, and Jordan had been making his mark as a sack artist since 2011 after the team drafted him with the 24th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Jordan signed a 3-year, $52.5 million contract extension in June 2019 that will keep him with the Saints through 2023. His deal has a max value of $55.5 million, while paying him $42 million in guarantees.
New Orleans is on the road to play Atlanta in Week 13, where Jordan looks to extend his sack success against Matt Ryan, a quarterback he's taken down 21 times in 19 games. That's the most sacks against a single quarterback since 1982.