SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Alvin Kamara and Mrs. Benson return to Saints practice

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara reported to Saints Training Camp on Wednesday amid the rumored contract drama from Tuesday afternoon.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara reports to camp
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara reported to Saints Training camp amid the contract drama.  Saints owner Gayle Benson also returned to the facility after COVID-19 positive test.  Mrs. Benson is in the golf cart.  Credit: Edwin Goode, WVUE;  September 2, 2020.  Metairie, LA

This morning on the NFL Network, Ian Rapoport talked about how "cooler heads" prevailed for both the Kamara and Saints camps overnight. The two sides will continue to hammer out a contract extension for Kamara to remain in New Orleans. The Saints organization has not shared the exact details of the talks. Mickey Loomis always maintains silence on players' contracts until details are final and reported to the league.

Kamara and Sean Payton met today to discuss his unexcused absences from training camp practices.  Rapoport believes their meeting helped to "clear the air" and was very productive.

Reports have Kamara requesting a contract between $9M to $13M per year. The bright light for the Saints and Kamara is that they are not far apart on a new deal.

Former ESPN reporter Josina Anderson was first to break the news of the Saints entertaining talks about trading Kamara. This morning, she reported the team is still open to trade talks for a possible first-round choice.

CONTRACT TALKS AND THOUGHTS

Two contract deals may fit Alvin Kamara right in the middle for his extension with New Orleans. The first is the Panther's Christian McCaffrey's record-setting four-year contract extension worth $64M, approximately $14M per year. Yesterday, Cincinnati's running back Joe Mixon agreed to a four-year $48M contract extension for $12M per year average. Can the Saints afford Kamara's fit in the sweet spot of a $13M per year contract without upsetting next year's negotiations with Ryan Ramczyk and Marshon Lattimore? Keep this in mind, Loomis still needs to figure out if Demario Davis can be offered a new contract. If not, the All-Pro linebacker will be on the free-agent market next offseason.

Mrs Benson Returns

Mrs. Benson Returned to Saints Camp

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson returned to the facility after a positive COVID-19 test.  Mrs. Benson was not hospitalized for her condition, instead she rested and recovered at her home in New Orleans.


Saints News Network will have more updates on the Alvin Kamara contact.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Alvin Kamara Dilemma

In 2017, the New Orleans Saints drafted one of their best group of young and talented NFL players. Today, they face a dilemma. Can they afford a new contract for Alvin Kamara in 2021, especially since Marshon Lattimore and Ryan Ramczyk have contract talks looming?

Kyle T. Mosley

by

TheOutlier1

Bayou Blitz: NFC South Roundtable Show 2020

BOB ROSE and KYLE T. MOSLEY of the SAINTS NEWS NETWORK will have an NFC South Roundtable discussion with Sports Illustrated's Falcons, Panthers, and Bucs reporters.

Kyle T. Mosley

Trading Alvin Kamara isn't the answer for the Saints

Whether you are or aren't buying into the trade rumors surrounding Alvin Kamara, it doesn't seem like the right move for the Saints.

John Hendrix

by

doug-sila

Limited number of fans will attend Saints-Packers game in Week 3

New Orleans Saints fans will be allowed to attend the Green Bay Packers game in Week 3 inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kyle T. Mosley

Report: Saints Open to Trading Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly open to trading star RB Alvin Kamara.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

What makes the Saints Special Teams, Special?

The "forgotten unit" on the New Orleans Saints is one that is capable of winning games themselves. Here is what makes them special.

Bob Rose

Could Saints offensive line changes point to Kamara staying in New Orleans?

Saints offensive line changes could point to New Orleans extending the contract of their three-time Pro Bowl running back, Alvin Kamara.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Agull34

NFC South First-Team Offensive Players

Saints News Network names its Preseason All-NFC South First Team, starting with the offensive side of the ball.

BtBoylan

Saints Training Camp Transactions, Tryouts, and Transcripts from Week 5

New Orleans Saints transactions reported to the NFL and media call highlights in Week 4 of training camp from August 23, 2020, to August 30, 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

Where is Alvin Kamara?

Alvin Kamara has been missing from Saints practices for the past few sessions, and it's believed to be related to a new contract.

John Hendrix