Report: Falcons Request Permission to Interview Saints DC Ryan Nielsen

Bitter rival Atlanta is eyeing up a valued member of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff, per report.

The Atlanta Falcons have requested an interview with New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Nielsen would be interviewed for Atlanta's defensive coordinator position that was vacated when Dean Pees retired at the end of the season.

The 43-year-old Nielsen has been with the Saints since 2017. He was hired away from N.C. State to be the defensive line. He was promoted to the co-defensive coordinator spot with Kris Richard after Dennis Allen accepted the head coaching position following the resignation of Sean Payton last January.

New Orleans ranked fifth in total defense this season. Their 48 sacks were the fourth highest in the league, with 30 sacks and 45 tackles for loss coming from the defensive line.

Nielsen is highly respected throughout the NFL. Undrafted defensive lineman such as Carl Granderson, Shy Tuttle, and Malcolm Roach flourished under his tutelage. Cam Jordan, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Kentavius Street, David Onyemata, and Marcus Davenport also had the best years of their career during Nielsen's tenure.

The Saints have been Nielsen's only NFL job to date. He started his coaching career as a volunteer assistant with USC in 2002. He's been defensive assistants at Mississippi, Central Connecticut State, Tennessee-Martin, Northern Illinois, and N.C. State.

New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans must still grant permission for the Falcons to speak to Nielsen. However, it may not be considered a lateral move since he shared defensive coordinator duties with Richard. There is also some familiarity between Nielsen and Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot, who served in the Saints front office from 2003 to 2020.