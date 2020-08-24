The New Orleans Saints come into their second week of 2020 training camp. Several of the team’s stars have had nice outings, and Head Coach Sean Payton seemed pleased with the overall progress of his squad. Starters Andrus Peat (thumb) and Josh Hill (undisclosed) both suffered injuries within the first few days of practice, but we believe neither injury to be severe and both players should return in a short time.

Quarterbacks Drew Brees, and Jameis Winston began to develop chemistry with new wideouts Emmanuel Sanders and Bennie Fowler, with Fowler putting forth some impressive outings in particular. Rookie TE Tommy Stevens, a college QB, was sharp in some of his drills as he learns a new position, and Coach Payton pointed out the progress of rookie UDFA WR Marquez Callaway in his early development. The Saints offensive stars, as expected, looked mostly sharp, but it was the team's defense that impressed observers during full drills between the top units.

Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August 22, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

Veteran DB P.J. Williams forced several turnovers and was among the most impressive players of Week 1 in full pads. Second-year DE Carl Granderson created a nice disruption along the edge as he looks to establish himself in the team's rotation up front. LB Alex Anzalone was flying all over the field, and LB Chase Hansen also made some plays as he and the other backup linebackers played well enough to help the team make the surprising move to release Nigel Bradham on Monday.

The Saints' defense may have gotten the better of their offensive counterparts in several moments during the first week of practice. Still, All-Pro LB Demario Davis pointed out that it is those offensive stars that force his unit to maintain a top-level of play.

As New Orleans heads into their second week of training camp while preparing for the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, expect to see a more consistent performance from the offensive units. The offensive line is still experimenting with different combinations with the absence of Peat, light work from OTs Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk, and Erik McCoy and 1st round pick Cesar Ruiz reps at both C and RG.

Rookie 3rd round pick TE Adam Trautman and Stevens will be more comfortable at the position as camp progresses. At the same time, fierce competition for backup WR spots should make battles with the secondary must-see matchups.

Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August 21, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

The Saints have far too much established and elite talent on offense to be overshadowed for long by their improved defense. Once the offense hits its stride, the challenge to watch will be whether the New Orleans defense can keep pace. Their ability to do so against one of the league's finest offenses will speak volumes whether the Saints are ready for a 2020 championship chase.