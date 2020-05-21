The New Orleans Saints had one of the deepest defensive tackle positions in the league in 2019. Even without the services of the 12th overall draft pick in 2016 Sheldon Rankins for the first month of action and the last few games because of injuries, the Saints attacked teams with a formidable interior rotation.

The tackle position has helped the Saints run defense to a top-5 ranking in run defense in each of the last two seasons and was responsible for 11 sacks, 26 quarterback hits, and 15 tackles for loss in 2019. The entire New Orleans defense looks to rebound from an off performance in a first-round playoff loss to Minnesota, a game where the Vikings picked up 140 yards on the ground. Let’s have a look at how the Saints defensive tackle position looks after adding little this offseason but keeping one of their own.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Malcom Brown David Onyemata Sheldon Rankins Shy Tuttle Taylor Stallworth Mario Edwards Jr. (T/E) Malcolm Roach* Jalen Dalton

* = Rookie

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) is blocked by Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Rankins was showing signs of a perennial Pro Bowler before suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the 2019 playoff win over Philadelphia. The injury kept him sidelined for the first month of last season and he never regained that dominant form before being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury late in the year. In ten games of action he had 2 sacks and 5 quarterback hits. Rankins is now in the last year of his contract and must have a productive and durable year to set himself up for a big payday. When healthy he is one of the league’s most disruptive interior defenders, combining good strength at the point of attack with excellent burst off the snap.

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) runs off the field after their win against the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Malcom Brown was a key free-agent acquisition by New Orleans last offseason. The 32nd overall selection in the 2015 draft by the New England Patriots, Brown was a terrific run defender who added 2 sacks and a career-high 6 tackles for loss for the Saints last season. He surprised many that just had him pegged as an early-down run-stuffer by exhibiting an array of pass-rushing moves inside. Brown wears down during games when heavily used, but flourished in the Saints' deep rotation. He is another player who commands double teams, allowing the other New Orleans defenders a better opportunity to make plays.

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs the ball against New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) during the first quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

David Onyemata was a 4th round selection in the same draft (2016) that netted Rankins for the Saints. His 3 sacks were a slight dropoff from his 2018 total, but he had a career-high 11 quarterback pressures and was one of the most consistent New Orleans defenders. A raw prospect when entering the league, Onyemata has improved his run defense and pass rushing ability every year since and has blossomed into an every down defensive lineman. Recognizing that he has not yet reached the ceiling of his talent, the Saints rewarded Onyemata with a three-year contract extension this offseason.

Oct 27, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) is defended by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Shy Tuttle muscled his way up the depth chart last year as an undrafted rookie from Tennessee. He has good quickness off the snap and is a handful for any blocker one-on-one. Tuttle provided one highlight of the Saints 2019 season when he showed acrobatic ability while intercepting a pass in a road win at Atlanta then plowed over Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the run back. More than just that impressive play, Tuttle showed that he is an excellent run defender and solid pass rusher. Tuttle had 2 sacks and 3 tackles for loss while seeing action in all 16 contests. He earned more snaps as the year progressed and is expected to be a big part of the rotation in 2020.

Nov 29, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (76) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tuttle’s emergence relegated the surprising undrafted find of 2018 Taylor Stallworth to mostly practice squad duty. Stallworth had a sack and fumble recovery while playing solid run defense in 2018 as an undrafted find from South Carolina. Stallworth could not crack the regular rotation in 2019 until the last month of the year when Rankins was out with injury. He has shown the potential to be a force at the point of attack with good disruptive abilities.

Undrafted Texas Longhorns product Malcolm Roach hopes to be the next to follow in the footsteps of Tuttle and Stallworth. Texas often used Roach out of position in college, usually playing him on the edge and sometimes even as a standup linebacker. He is a powerful player at 6-2 297-Lbs that will be more effective inside, where his pass-rush skills can also be better utilized.

Sep 7, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Malcolm Roach(32) in the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran Mario Edwards Jr. gave the team solid depth at both tackle and along the edge, allowing the Saints to attack offensive lines with unique looks upfront. Jalen Dalton was signed to a futures contract by the Saints at the end of the season and will battle for a spot in the rotation.

To the surprise of some, Onyemata re-signed with the Saints a three-year contract with an $18M dollar guarantee early this offseason. A return to the pre-injury form of Sheldon Rankins is vital, but New Orleans has the benefit of depth at the position. This is a deep and underrated rotation of defensive tackles whose ability to occupy multiple blockers allow the Saints other defenders better playmaking opportunities. This unit shows the ability to make plays themselves also, not just stonewalling opposing running games but applying interior pressure on quarterbacks.

