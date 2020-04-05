Saints News Network
Saints Legend Tom Dempsey dies from COVID-19 complications at 73

Aaron S. Miller

Confronted with complications of COVID-19, Saints legendary kicker and team Hall of Fame inductee Tom Dempsey passed away Saturday night at his retirement home in New Orleans.

Dempsey is best known for his time with the New Orleans Saints.  The Saints lined up for Demspey's kick on the left-hash and as the football was snapped, he booted it with all he could muster.  The Saints faithful in attendance began to cheer as they were witnessing history.  Dempsey the man born with half a foot, converted the longest field goal in NFL history for 63-yards field goal with time expiring to defeat the Detroit Lions 19-17. 

It would be one of a pair of wins for the New Orleans Saints that season.  Dempsey's kick remains one of the most unforgettable moments in the history of the franchise and NFL.

"I don't believe this" said the color commentator. "It's good! I don't believe it. The field goal attempt was good! From 63 yards away - it's incredible! Tulane Stadium has gone wild!"

Dempsey was born on January 12, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI to Huey and LaVerne Dempsey.  He joined the New Orleans Saints in 1969.  He played for the New Orleans Saints (1969-1970), Philadelphia Eagles (1971-1974), Los Angeles Rams (1975-1976), Houston Oilers (1977), and Buffalo Bills (1978-1979).  He was honored as a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl in 1969 for the Saints.  The club enshrined Dempsey in the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 1989.  Dempsey converted FGs for 159/258 (61.6%) and PATs at 252/282 (89.4%) in his NFL career.

Dempsey is survived by his wife, three children, and three grandchildren.

