Saints Deny Allegations of Faked Injury by Cam Jordan

The Saints issued a statement regarding the recent $550,000 fine handed down by the NFL regarding an alleged fake injury from Cam Jordan.

The NFL handed down a fairly hefty $550,000 fine on the Saints recently after sending out a memo to teams regarding faking injuries. The league fined the team $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000, and Cam Jordan $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury and taking a knee in the fourth quarter of Monday Night Football against the Bucs.

As you'd expect, the team is appealing the fine and issued a statement on the events.

“The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening. Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game. He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and it was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect.”

Jordan said on Twitter that it was an added stressor for no reason, reinforcing this morning that he aggravated something.

We'll see what ends up happening here, as Bengals safety Jessie Bates also received a $50,000 fine from the league, which was clearly egregious. It's certainly not the first or second time the NFL has made an example out of the Saints, and it probably won't be the last either.

