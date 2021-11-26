Saints WR/KR Deonte Harris Appealing a Three-Game Suspension, per Report

New Orleans could lose one of their few offensive weapons because of a league suspension, according to reports.

The awful news just keeps rolling in for the New Orleans Saints and their beleaguered offense. The Saints lost their fourth straight game, getting drubbed at home by the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, New Orleans was informed just hour before the Buffalo game that WR Deonte Harris would be suspended for three contests.

Rapoport reports that Harris will be appealing the suspension, allowing him to play last night and possibly against the Dallas Cowboys next Thursday. Harris is being penalized by the NFL for an offseason DUI arrest. He plead no-contest to the charges and received a penalty of supervised probation until November, 2022.

If the suspension is upheld following appeal, Harris will miss the rest of the 2021 season. He’s appeared in nine games, catching 27 passes for a team-high 427 yards for a Saints offense that’s among the worst in the league. The 23-year-old Harris is also the league's best kick returner.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) makes a diving catch against Tennessee. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Harris has been with the Saints his entire three-year career after being undrafted out of Assumption College in 2019. He has 53 receptions for 637 yards and 3 touchdowns, averaging 10.6 yards as a punt returner and 25.7 on kickoff returns.

Harris' arrest falls under the NFL's substance abuse policy program. Discipline for a first offense is listed as a three-game suspension and eight games for a second offense. New Orleans next plays the Dallas Cowboys at home on Thursday, December 2.