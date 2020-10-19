SI.com
Saints Designate Kiko Alonso and Ty Montgomery to Return From Injured List

Dr.C

The New Orleans Saints have designated both LB Kiko Alonso and wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery to return to the 53-man roster after being on injured reserve according to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates. Alonso had been on the Physically Unable to Perform List (P.U.P.) all season since an ACL injury suffered in the first round of the playoffs last January.  Montgomery had been on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in a Week Two loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. 

USATSI_13707006_168388561_lowres
Nov 24, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is defended by New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kiko Alonso (54) in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Alonso was a second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2013. He was traded to the Eagles for LeSean McCoy in 2015.. Alonzo was later traded to the Dolphins and eventually was traded to the Saints at the start of last season. Alonzo played 13 games with the Saints in 2019, contributing 31 tackles and five QB pressures. 

USATSI_14963319_168388561_lowres
Sep 21, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Ty Montgomery (88) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the third quarter of a NFL game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

The Packers drafted Montgomery in a third-round pick in 2015. Green Bay traded him to the Ravens in 2018. The Saints landed Montgomery as a free agent this past May after he played with the Jets last year.  The Saints signed him in free agency to be a third running back to Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray and a complementary receiving threat to Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and Tre'Quan Smith.  He had 2 receptions for 25 yards and one rush for minus 4 yards in the first two games. 

