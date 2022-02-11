Former Saints and Dome Patrol Legend Sam Mills Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

A New Orleans Saints and Dome Patrol icon, the late Sam Mills gets honored with a long overdue induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills was the latest member of the franchise to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The announcement came at the NFL Awards Ceremony on Thursday night. It was made by former New Orleans teammate and fellow Hall of Fame LB Rickey Jackson.

A member of the famed ‘‘Dome Patrol’’ linebacking unit of the mid-1980s and early 1990s, Mills becomes the fourth player in franchise history to be inducted. He joins Jackson, OT Willie Roaf, and K Morten Andersen.

Mills was in his 20th and final year of modern-day eligibility. He is one of five modern-day players, two contributors, and one Senior Committee inductee.

Sam Mills, LB

Tony Boselli, OT

Cliff Branch, WR

Leroy Butler, S

Art McNally, Contributor

Richard Seymour, DE/DT

Dick Vermeil, Coach

Bryant Young, DT

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills (51). FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Sam Mills (1959-2005)

Mills was undrafted out of Montclair State in 1981. He was signed by the Cleveland Browns, but released before the start of the year. He then joined the CFLs Toronto Argonauts in 1982, but was again released.

Mills signed with the Philadelphia Stars of the expansion USFL in 1983. He played for future New Orleans coach Jim Mora there and quickly became one of the league's most dominant players.

The Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars won two league titles. Mills was 1st Team All-USFL in all three years of the league's existence. His rights were picked up by the Saints after the USFL folded in 1985. Mills would join USFL refugees Mora, QB Bobby Hebert, KR Mel Gray, and fellow Dome Patrol LB Vaughan Johnson in New Orleans.

Once overlooked because of his 5’9” stature, Mills would be a dominant defender in the NFL. He'd earn five Pro Bowl honors in nine years with the Saints. During those nine years Mills had at least 85 tackles eight times, including five seasons of over 100 stops.

Mills also added 10.5 sacks, 4 interceptions, and was responsible for 33 fumbles forced or recovered while with New Orleans. He helped lead the Saints to their first four postseason appearances in franchise history.

After the 1994 season, Mills left New Orleans to sign with the Carolina Panthers. He had three more standout years with Carolina before his retirement in 1997. The Panthers hired him to be a defensive assistant coach, a role he held from 1998 to 2004.

Mills was elected into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame and Carolina Panthers Ring of Honor in 1998. He was also added to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 and New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor this season.

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills (51). FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Sadly, Mills passed away from intestinal cancer in 2005 at the age of 45.

Sam Mills now takes his official rightful place among the all-time greats in NFL history. The official NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony for this year's honorees will be in August.