The New Orleans Saints 37-30 home loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday evening dropped their record to 1-2. The slow start is a little surprising to many that considered them Super Bowl favorites. However, if you pay attention to history, then the slow start is not nearly as stunning.

Since Sean Payton and Drew Brees arrived in New Orleans, they own a losing record in the month of September. Their loss to the Packers made the seventh time in September, and the sixth time they have done so in the last nine years. Since 2006, New Orleans has a 25-26 record in September. The record includes an 0-4 mark in 2012 when the NFL suspended Payton.

Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with head coach Sean Payton after a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

While the slow starts for the team have been perplexing, the Saints have quickly turned things around in the second month of the season. In October, New Orleans has a 38-13 record under Sean Payton with a 74.5% winning percentage.

They have won 12 consecutive games in October. New Orleans' last loss was at Kansas City on October 23, 2016. The Saints have a 16-9 October away record and an impressive 22-4 at home during that time. New Orleans has won 16 straight October contests at home, besides their last loss to the Cleveland Browns on October 24, 2010.

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

The Saints play three games in October this season. First on the road this Sunday in Detroit, then hosting the Chargers on October 12th before ending the month with a home game against Carolina on October 25th after their bye week. The Saints may have surprised some by stumbling out of the gate to start 2020. The team has plenty to clean up on both sides of the football. However, if history is any sign, this team will flex its muscle on the NFL as they head towards the midway portion of the schedule.