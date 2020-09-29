SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

The Saints Dominance in October Under Sean Payton

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints 37-30 home loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday evening dropped their record to 1-2. The slow start is a little surprising to many that considered them Super Bowl favorites. However, if you pay attention to history, then the slow start is not nearly as stunning. 

Since Sean Payton and Drew Brees arrived in New Orleans, they own a losing record in the month of September. Their loss to the Packers made the seventh time in September, and the sixth time they have done so in the last nine years. Since 2006, New Orleans has a 25-26 record in September. The record includes an 0-4 mark in 2012 when the NFL suspended Payton.

USATSI_14993784_168388561_lowres
Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with head coach Sean Payton after a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

While the slow starts for the team have been perplexing, the Saints have quickly turned things around in the second month of the season. In October, New Orleans has a 38-13 record under Sean Payton with a 74.5% winning percentage.

They have won 12 consecutive games in October. New Orleans' last loss was at Kansas City on October 23, 2016. The Saints have a 16-9 October away record and an impressive 22-4 at home during that time. New Orleans has won 16 straight October contests at home, besides their last loss to the Cleveland Browns on October 24, 2010.

USATSI_14928226_168388561_lowres
Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

The Saints play three games in October this season. First on the road this Sunday in Detroit, then hosting the Chargers on October 12th before ending the month with a home game against Carolina on October 25th after their bye week. The Saints may have surprised some by stumbling out of the gate to start 2020. The team has plenty to clean up on both sides of the football. However, if history is any sign, this team will flex its muscle on the NFL as they head towards the midway portion of the schedule. 

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Disturbing Questions the Saints Failed to Answer

A second straight loss should send the New Orleans Saints back to the drawing board and start questioning the "Man in the Mirror."

Bob Rose

by

SamL

Week 3: Packers at Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints GameDay live blog and thread by the Saints News Network.

BtBoylan

by

KTMOZE

Saints Pregame Report - Packers vs. Saints (Live Stream)

Saints News Network's Pregame Report streaming live with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan.

Kyle T. Mosley

3 Takeaways From Saints Loss to the Packers

3 initial takeaways following the Saints Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

By the Numbers: Packers vs. Saints in Week 3

A look inside the numbers from the Saints Week 3 loss to the Packers.

BtBoylan

Saints need the Bold and Aggressive Sean Payton versus the Packers

Sean Payton has yet to be "Sean Payton" this season. The intelligent, aggressive, and bold play-caller has become reactive, passive, and conservative for most of the first two games of 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

SamL

Kamara breaks 5 tackles on an Amazing Touchdown

Kamara breaks 5 tackles on an Amazing Touchdown

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Bob Rose

Source: Saints bring back Ken Crawley to practice squad

Ken Crawley is back with the Saints, as he's joining the practice squad.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

Week 3 Saints snap counts and observations

The Saints fell to the Packers at home in prime time, losing back-to-back games for the first time since 2017.

John Hendrix

Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Packers in Week 3

The Saints News Network Krewe provides their Keys to a Saints victory in Week 3 against Green Bay.

BtBoylan