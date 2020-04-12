Saints Draft Prospect: CB Trevon Diggs

The New Orleans Saints will enter the 2020 season with Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins as starters at the cornerback position. While Lattimore and Jenkins are among the league’s top tandems, the Saints have questionable depth behind them. They signed XFL star Deatrick Nichols and re-signed P.J. Williams and Justin Hardee this offseason. Nichols is unproven at the NFL level though, Hardee is more accomplished on special teams, and Williams is (at best) inconsistent in coverage.

Second year defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was terrific in slot coverage during his rookie year and will once again take on that role for the Saints defense. The team could look to add another quality cover corner in the upcoming draft where there will be several talented players available over the three-day event.

Today’s draft profile looks at a talented defensive back from a college football powerhouse who should be drafted within the first two rounds.

Trevon Diggs, CB (Alabama) 6’1 205-Lbs.

Nov 9, 2019; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; LSU Tigers running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) tries to get around Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Trevon Diggs (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. LSU won 46-41. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs, brother of NFL star wideout Stefon Diggs, was a star receiver himself coming out of high school in Gaithersburg, MD. He saw action on both sides of the ball as a true freshman at Alabama, catching 11 passes for 88 yards and a score offensively and forced a fumble to go with five tackles on defense. Partly because of depth that the Crimson Tide had at receiver, Diggs moved full-time to the defensive side of the ball in 2017, breaking up three passes in 13 games of action. He established himself as a starter for the Tide in 2018, and would have six pass breakups and an interception before having his year ended by a broken foot after six games. Diggs returned to start all 12 of Alabama’s games as a senior last season. He intercepted 3 passes and led the team with 8 breakups while recording 37 tackles and recovering two fumbles on his way to 2nd team All-SEC recognition.

NFL.com comparison (via Lance Zierlein)= Aqib Talib (Dolphins)

Diggs has an ideal combination of size and strength for the NFL. He struggled in marquee matchups against LSU though, and opponents can take advantage of his gambling style. Diggs’ aggressiveness leaves him susceptible to double moves and he lacks the elite speed to make up ground against faster receivers. He has shown some struggles in tracking down deep throws, an area where his physical style can draw penalties.

Aug 31, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Trevon Diggs (7) intercepts a pass in front of Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Scott Bracey (11) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs has the size and physicality to match up with the league’s big receivers, and his physical press at the line of scrimmage can overwhelm smaller wideouts. He’s a fluid athlete who wastes little motion when cutting to match a receiver’s break. As a former receiver, Diggs has good recognition of routes and the ball skills to make a play on the throw. His wideout instincts serve him well in off coverage, enabling him to read a route and show good burst to the football. Diggs has long arms and positions his body well on inside routes to give him the advantage on quick throws.

Trevon Diggs has the instincts of a safety with the coverage ability of a potentially elite press corner and big game college experience. Smaller receivers could give him trouble from the slot, but he matches up well against the bigger receivers of the NFC South. Diggs grades as a 1st round talent whose skillset would be a perfect fit for New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s system.