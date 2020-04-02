Saints News Network
Saints Draft Prospect: CB Jeff Gladney

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints added cornerback Janoris Jenkins down the stretch of the 2019 season hoping he would shore up a secondary battered by injury for a championship run. Although the Saints season came to a disappointing end with a first-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Jenkins played well. He bottled up Minnesota receiver Stefon Diggs in the playoff game and proved to be a talented compliment to Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore. 

The Saints signed Jenkins to a contract extension this offseason and picked up the fifth year option on Lattimore, keeping the talented tandem together for at least two more seasons. New Orleans has little depth behind them at this position as they enter this month’s NFL draft. The team signed XFL star Deatrick Nichols and has special teams ace Justin Hardee, but could look to add another cornerback with either their 1st round pick (24th overall) or later in the draft.

Several talented defensive backs will be selected through the first two days of the draft, and today we preview one of those talents that will be available in that range.

Jeff Gladney, CB (Texas Christian) 5’10 191-Lbs

USATSI_14108912
Feb 28, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Texas Christian defensive back Jeff Gladney (DB10) speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Gladney was an all-district selection at his high school in New Boston, TX before deciding to keep his talents in-state with Texas Christian University. He started eight games as a redshirt freshman, breaking up six passes and gathering 46 tackles, then followed that up by intercepting two passes and breaking up five more. Gladney would earn All-Big12 honors as both a junior and senior while breaking up 26 passes, grabbing 3 interceptions, and being credited with six tackles for loss.

NFL Scouting Combine Statistics

  • 40-Yd dash = 4.48
  • Vertical Jump = 37.5”
  • Broad Jump = 124”
  • 3-cone drill = 7.26

NFL.com comparison (via Lance Zierlein) to Sidney Jones (Eagles)

CB Jeff Gladney
Sep 15, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Jeff Gladney (12) deflects a pass intended for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Austin Mack (11) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Gladney is a combative corner, but his slight build could present a problem against bigger physical outside receivers. His aggressiveness sometimes leaves him vulnerable to double moves and play action fakes. He has the athleticism to match up with wideouts downfield, but can sometimes lose the ball or turn late, making him susceptible to penalties. He must be more physical in his jam at the line of scrimmage when in press coverage to give him a better advantage into the route.

Gladney shows outstanding instincts and anticipation, particularly in man coverage. He will masterfully undercut a receiver’s route to make a play on the ball with great timing and recognition. He’s fiercely competitive on every snap and will supply run support despite his size. Gladney may be best suited for a slot role, but he has the coverage skills to be effective outside also. He has a terrific closing burst to the ball in off coverage and has the fluid athletic skills and natural instincts to bottle up any receiver man to man.

USATSI_13575062
Oct 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Jeff Gladney (12) defends a pass intended for Texas Longhorns wide receiver Collin Johnson (9) during the fourth quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints lost CB Eli Apple in free agency this offseason, thinning their depth at the position and making it a need going into the draft. Second year S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was outstanding in slot coverage in 2019, and XFL signee DB Deatrick Nichols looks best suited for a slot role. A player like Jeff Gladney would not only solidify the Saints slot coverage, but gives them additional options outside behind CB Lattimore and CB Jenkins with the potential to step into a starting spot. 

Bob Rose
Bob Rose

Editor

Saints fans talk to us! What would you think about adding Jeff Gladney to the New Orleans secondary?

