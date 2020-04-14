Saints Draft Prospect: LB Logan Wilson

Many experts have highlighted the linebacker position as one area of need for the New Orleans Saints as they head towards the 2020 NFL draft. The team has one of the game’s best in All-Pro Demario Davis, but questions surround the rest of the unit. Starters Alex Anzalone and Kiko Alonso haven’t been able to stay healthy, second year Kaden Elliss is unproven, and the team lost A.J. Klein in free agency.

Patrick Queen of LSU, Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray, and Wisconsin’s Zack Baun are all first round prospects who could be available when the Saints are on the clock with the 24th overall selection. There are several linebackers who will also be available on Day 2 of the draft that have the skill to contribute right away and the potential to develop into quality starters.

Today’s draft profile highlights just one of those players. A defender who starred from his freshman year, but overlooked on the national stage throughout his college career.

Logan Wilson, LB (Wyoming) 6’2” 241-Lbs.

Wilson played at Natrona County High School in Casper, WY. and was a two time all-state selection at both defensive back and wide receiver. He committed to the nearby University of Wyoming, where he would switch to linebacker after redshirting his first year. He had a monstrous redshirt freshman season in 2016 with 94 tackles (7 for loss), 3 interceptions, 4 passes broken up, and 3 sacks while earning Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors. Wilson was even better as a sophomore, accumulating a team best 119 tackles (8 for loss), an interception, and 2 forced fumbles. He again led the Cowboys in tackles (103) and 11 tackles for loss in 2018, while intercepting 2 passes. Wilson capped off his Wyoming career with 1st team all-conference last season while gathering 104 tackles, 9.5 of them for loss, 3 interceptions, and seven pass breakups. He totaled 409 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 10 interceptions, 5 fumbles forced, and 4 fumble recoveries in four seasons with the Cowboys.

Feb 27, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson (LB43) speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Scouting Combine Statistics

40-Yd. dash = 4.63

Bench press = 21 reps (5th among linebackers)

Vertical jump = 32”

Broad jump = 121”

3-cone drill = 7.07 (7th among linebackers)

20-Yd. shuttle = 4.27 (6th among linebackers)

NFL.com comparison (via Lance Zierlein) = Kelvin Sheppard (retired)

Some critics have pointed to Wilson’s lack of high caliber competition in the Mountain West conference, but he was productive against all opponents for four seasons. He’s an extremely aggressive defender, but that sometimes leaves him vulnerable to play action fakes and misdirection. That aggressiveness can also cause him to take shallow pursuit angles, which can cause him to be out of position in containment responsibilities. More quick than fast, Wilson can struggle to keep up with faster tight ends deep down the seam.

Oct 20, 2018; Laramie, WY, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Darwin Thompson (5) runs against Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson (30) during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson is an every down linebacker with the coverage ability, run stopping skills, and diagnosis of offenses to work his way into a starting role. He has great recognition of gaps in opposing blocking, with the burst to slice through and make a play. Wilson slips off blocks well to the ball carrier and is an excellent tackler in the open field. He has the athletic ability to cover tight ends or running backs man to man but is stronger in zone coverage at this point of his career. Wilson has a smooth drop and instinctive feel in zones, with fluid change of direction and excellent ball skills.

Aug 31, 2019; Laramie, WY, USA; Missouri Tigers center Trystan Colon-Castillo (55) blocks for running back Tyler Badie (1) against Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson (30) during the second quarter at Jonah Field War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Wilson can excel from either a middle or strongside linebacker spot. He has an excellent natural feel for the game along with the fluid athletic ability to be a factor against both the run and the pass. The Saints will see the contracts of linebackers Demario Davis, Alex Anzalone, Kiko Alonso, and Craig Robertson all expire at season’s end. They may not take a linebacker with their 1st round pick, but someone like Wilson would be available on the second day with the potential to be an outstanding starter.