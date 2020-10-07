Saints Considering Evacuation Plans because of Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta may affect the New Orleans area this weekend. In the meantime, the Saints organization always has a contingency plan in case of weather-related emergencies. Per the Athletics' reporter Jeff Duncan, the team could evacuate to Indianapolis, Indiana, ahead of the approaching storm as early as Thursday.

Executive Vice President/GM Mickey Loomis and head coach Sean Payton will decide on today if the team evacuation will take place on Thursday.

The Saints and Los Angeles Chargers are set to play on Monday at 7:15 PM CST in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Duncan states the two teams are discussing plans if the game should be rescheduled to after effects of Hurricane Delta.

Delta is currently in the Gulf of Mexico after pummeling Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula area. The latest projected models has Hurricane Delta as a Category 2 storm moving northward to the Louisiana coast and could strengthen into a Category 3 major hurricane. The expected path has Delta landing in Louisiana on either Friday night or early Saturday morning.

The hurricane center announced, "There is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds, especially along the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi, beginning on Friday."

Stay tuned to more details about the Saints' decision.