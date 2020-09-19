The New Orleans Saints listed five players on Friday's injury report, announcing three Saints who have been ruled out of Monday Night's matchup.

DID NOT PRACTICE / OUT

DE Marcus Davenport

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) celebrates after a sack with defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Davenport will miss his second game of the 2020 season and his sixth straight dating back to last season. The former First-Round draft choice has now missed multiple games in each of his three NFL seasons.

WR Michael Thomas

Dec 17, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) catches a pass over New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints defeated the Jets 31-19. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints superstar WR suffered a high ankle sprain late in Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay and could miss several weeks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Thomas "felt fantastic" on Wednesday and that there was a "glimmer of hope" he would play on Monday. That glimmer of hope was not enough and Thomas will miss his first game since his rookie season in 2016.

LB Chase Hansen

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Chase Hansen made his NFL debut last week against Tampa Bay but did not practice until Friday with a hip injury. The Utah product was limited in practice Friday before not participating Saturday. Hansen missed all of 2019 with a back injury.

FULL PRACTICE

OL Cesar Ruiz

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The Saints' first-round pick from April's draft is set to make his NFL debut Monday after missing Sunday's victory with an ankle injury. Ruiz, the nation's top blocking center in 2019, has worked at both C and OG this offseason and will be an integral part of the Saints OL as a rookie.

DB P.J Williams

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Williams, a CB/S hybrid, was held out of the Saints Week 1 matchup because of a hamstring injury. The physical 6'0 defensive back returns to the Saints secondary after agreeing to a 1-year, $2M contract this offseason. Williams started a career-high 8 games in 2019 making 44 tackles, 1 sack, and adding an INT.

The Raiders and Saints will play the NFL's first-ever game in Las Vegas, NV on ABC/ ESPN's Monday Night Football at 7:15 PM CST.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.