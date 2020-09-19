Week 2: Saints Saturday Injury Report - Thomas, Davenport, and Hansen ruled Out against Raiders
BtBoylan
The New Orleans Saints listed five players on Friday's injury report, announcing three Saints who have been ruled out of Monday Night's matchup.
DID NOT PRACTICE / OUT
DE Marcus Davenport
Davenport will miss his second game of the 2020 season and his sixth straight dating back to last season. The former First-Round draft choice has now missed multiple games in each of his three NFL seasons.
WR Michael Thomas
The Saints superstar WR suffered a high ankle sprain late in Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay and could miss several weeks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Thomas "felt fantastic" on Wednesday and that there was a "glimmer of hope" he would play on Monday. That glimmer of hope was not enough and Thomas will miss his first game since his rookie season in 2016.
LB Chase Hansen
Linebacker Chase Hansen made his NFL debut last week against Tampa Bay but did not practice until Friday with a hip injury. The Utah product was limited in practice Friday before not participating Saturday. Hansen missed all of 2019 with a back injury.
FULL PRACTICE
OL Cesar Ruiz
The Saints' first-round pick from April's draft is set to make his NFL debut Monday after missing Sunday's victory with an ankle injury. Ruiz, the nation's top blocking center in 2019, has worked at both C and OG this offseason and will be an integral part of the Saints OL as a rookie.
DB P.J Williams
Williams, a CB/S hybrid, was held out of the Saints Week 1 matchup because of a hamstring injury. The physical 6'0 defensive back returns to the Saints secondary after agreeing to a 1-year, $2M contract this offseason. Williams started a career-high 8 games in 2019 making 44 tackles, 1 sack, and adding an INT.
The Raiders and Saints will play the NFL's first-ever game in Las Vegas, NV on ABC/ ESPN's Monday Night Football at 7:15 PM CST.
