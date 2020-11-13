Week 10: Saints Final Injury Report

The final injury report of Week 10 is out for the New Orleans Saints, which has only one of their players carrying an injury designation heading into Sunday's home game against the 49ers. Here's how it shapes out.

Saints Final Injury Report

Questionable: Dwayne Washington (back)

Ryan Ramczyk (back) and Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) were both full participants of Friday's practice, while Drew Brees (right shoulder) and Erik McCoy (elbow) were limited, as they have been all week.

If Washington is inactive, then we could see Ty Montgomery playing on Sunday. Again, the Saints are very healthy entering their matchup. Kwon Alexander, who recently joined the team, indicated that he was playing when speaking to the media on Friday afternoon. His playing time will be one to watch.

Meanwhile, the 49ers will be without several of their key players, which is something they're probably accustomed to these days. Tevin Coleman (knee), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), K'Waun Williams (ankle), and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) were all ruled out of action by San Francisco. Also, despite practicing all this week, Richard Sherman is not expected to play.