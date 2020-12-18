NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Week 15: Saints Final Injury Report

Michael Thomas and two other key Saints players have been ruled out for Sunday's big matchup with the Chiefs.
The final injury report is out for the Saints, as they're making their last preparations for hosting the Chiefs in Week 15. This game will be a huge draw on CBS, as Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will handle the call in an almost nationally televised event. Here's how New Orleans looks health wise going into the game.

Saints Final Injury Report

Out: Michael Thomas (ankle), Malcom Brown (shoulder/calf), Nick Easton (concussion)

Questionable: Deonte Harris (neck)

The big news on the day is that Drew Brees will officially be the starting quarterback on Sunday against the Chiefs, as head coach Sean Payton confirmed on Friday afternoon. However, he'll be without his star wide receiver in Michael Thomas, who has not practiced all week along with Brown and Easton. Other receivers will have to step up with Thomas being out, and look for Cesar Ruiz to make the start in Easton's place.

Meanwhile, Deonte Harris has been a familiar sight on the injury report for weeks, but has been downgraded to out prior to the game for the past few matchups. He hasn't played since Week 11 against the Falcons. We'll play close attention to who the Saints elevate from their practice squad on Saturday.

