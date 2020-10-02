SI.com
Week 4: Saints Final Injury Report

John Hendrix

The Saints are entering Week 4's road matchup with the Lions a bit banged up, and they'll be without several key players this weekend.

Saints Friday Injury Report

Out: Michael Thomas (ankle), Jared Cook (groin), Janoris Jenkins (shoulder), Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), Andrus Peat (ankle), Marcus Davenport (elbow/toe)

Questionable: Chase Hansen (hip)

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins were not spotted during the open portion of Friday's practice to the media. Marcus Davenport, Andrus Peat, and Jared Cook were present, but not practicing or in uniform.

The secondary injuries are a bit of a concern, especially for a defense that has struggled the past two weeks. The Saints just signed Ken Crawley to the practice squad several days ago, and could be someone they bring up for the game to play on special teams and be in the rotation. New Orleans will also rotate in Nick Easton to fill in at left guard for Peat, while starting Cesar Ruiz at right guard. 

No Jared Cook could mean more of Taysom Hill in addition to Josh Hill and rookie Adam Trautman. David Onyemata was limited on the injury report to start the week with a calf injury, but has been a full participant for the past two days. Michael Thomas misses his third straight game, and while he practiced this week on a limited basis all week, he'll be out of the lineup.

At least we know who will know be on the inactive report already for Sunday.

