NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

New Orleans Saints Get Historic in Week 16

New Orleans Saints players and the team set history in defeating the Minnesota Vikings 52-33 in Week 16.
Author:
Publish date:

New Orleans Saints players and the team set history in defeating the Minnesota Vikings 52-33 in Week 16.

DREW BREES IS LIKE NO OTHER QUARTERBACK

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees

Drew Brees is a Hall of Famer. Brees surpassed 80,000 yards as a quarterback in his career. Before the Vikings game, he needed 154 pass yards to become the first person to accomplish this spectacular achievement in NFL history. What makes his success remarkable is that Brees was not supposed to be in New Orleans, but Miami. Nick Saban was going to coach him and not Sean Payton. 

His NFL career was never expected to as a potential record-setter by some experts and analysts. Yet, Brees holds most of the most significant passing records in the history of the game. As author Jeff Duncan mentions, Brees and Payton have "built the greatest offense" the National Football League has ever witnessed.

ALVIN KAMARA IS A GREAT PLAYER - PERIOD!

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara tied running backs Ernie Nevers (1929) and Gale Sayers (1965) with six rushing touchdowns in one game. Kamara's touchdown efforts versus the Minnesota Vikings were notable for the NFL historians because only three-man recorded the feat in the 100 years of the league.  In reality, Kamara could have notched seven touchdowns if Sean Payton did not run a goal-line play intended for Taysom Hill in the middle of the 4th quarter.

NFC SOUTH CHAMPIONSHIP RUN

NFC South Champs

Saints won their 4th consecutive NFC South division title.  New Orleans has the opportunity to sweep the NFC South teams by defeating Carolina.  

Why historic? Because neither the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers have ever swept the NFC South since its inception in 2002.

USATSI_15360293_168388561_lowres
News

New Orleans Saints Get Historic in Week 16

USATSI_15360265_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Kwon Alexander Injury Update: Probable Torn Achilles

New Orleans Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara
Editorial / Opinion

Kamara and Saints "Ground & Pound" Vikings to Claim NFC South Crown

USATSI_15359804_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Social Media Reacts to Alvin Kamara's Six Touchdowns

3 Takeaways vs. Vikings
Game Day

3 Takeaways from the Saints' Christmas Victory Over the Vikings

(COPY) (COPY) Falcons vs Saints Postgame Recap
Game Day

ALVIN! Kamara, Saints Drop Lump of Coal in Vikings Stocking

Game Day Blog (12)
Game Day

Week 16 Vikings vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread

K Wil Lutz (3) celebrates
Game Day

Saints need Special Teams to Get Back on Track

Saints Inactives
Game Day

Week 16: Saints Inactives