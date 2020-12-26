New Orleans Saints Get Historic in Week 16

New Orleans Saints players and the team set history in defeating the Minnesota Vikings 52-33 in Week 16.

DREW BREES IS LIKE NO OTHER QUARTERBACK

Credit: Chuck Cook, USA Today Sports

Drew Brees is a Hall of Famer. Brees surpassed 80,000 yards as a quarterback in his career. Before the Vikings game, he needed 154 pass yards to become the first person to accomplish this spectacular achievement in NFL history. What makes his success remarkable is that Brees was not supposed to be in New Orleans, but Miami. Nick Saban was going to coach him and not Sean Payton.

His NFL career was never expected to as a potential record-setter by some experts and analysts. Yet, Brees holds most of the most significant passing records in the history of the game. As author Jeff Duncan mentions, Brees and Payton have "built the greatest offense" the National Football League has ever witnessed.

ALVIN KAMARA IS A GREAT PLAYER - PERIOD!

Credit: Chuck Cook, USA Today Sports

Alvin Kamara tied running backs Ernie Nevers (1929) and Gale Sayers (1965) with six rushing touchdowns in one game. Kamara's touchdown efforts versus the Minnesota Vikings were notable for the NFL historians because only three-man recorded the feat in the 100 years of the league. In reality, Kamara could have notched seven touchdowns if Sean Payton did not run a goal-line play intended for Taysom Hill in the middle of the 4th quarter.

NFC SOUTH CHAMPIONSHIP RUN

Saints won their 4th consecutive NFC South division title. New Orleans has the opportunity to sweep the NFC South teams by defeating Carolina.

Why historic? Because neither the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers have ever swept the NFC South since its inception in 2002.