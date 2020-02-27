Saints News Network
Saints GM: "We definitely have a goal" on Drew Brees' contract

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints GM Mickey Loomis provided an update on the Drew Brees’ contract discussions in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. 

Drew Brees and his representatives have yet to discuss a new contract with the New Orleans Saints. Mickey Loomis has a goal for both sides to agree before the 2020 NFL season to begin on March 18th.    Loomis did not provide a deadline to complete Brees’ contract.

According to The Advocate's Luke Johnson, Loomis stated about Brees:

“Whether (Brees contract comes) first or not, I don’t think it matters,” Loomis said. “But we definitely have a goal to get it done before the league year begins.” 

Drew Brees announced he will return to play his 20th season in the NFL via Instagram on February 18th. Brees signed with the Saints as a free-agent after several seasons with the San Diego Chargers. New Orleans also must decide if they will extend offers to restricted free-agent QB Taysom Hill and free-agent QB Teddy Bridgewater.  The Saints front-office has only $9.3M in cap space for New Orleans.   I expect they will allow some of their 27 free-agents (restricted and unrestricted) to test the market when the free-agency period begins on March 18, 2020.

Saints News Network's Saints beat reporter, John Hendrix, wrote on the Saints' contract situation:

The Saints will also need to figure out how to attack free agency and get Brees receiving weapons in addition to Michael Thomas, Jared Cook and Alvin Kamara. There are plenty of options in the draft. New Orleans is picking 24th in the first round, but does not have a second round pick.

Loomis dodged reporters' inquiries about Taysom Hill.  He responded:

The Saints organization will have an interested couple of weeks ahead as they handle free-agency, Brees' contract, Taysom Hill, and the NFL Draft process.

