Report: Saints Hiring Former Assistant Doug Marrone Back to Offensive Staff

New Orleans adding a former assistant and prior NFL head coach to their offensive staff.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the New Orleans Saints are hiring former NFL head coach and Saints assistant Doug Marrone to their offensive staff.

New head coach Dennis Allen, officially introduced on Tuesday, is expected to leave most of the defensive coaching staff intact.

Allen, the team's defensive coordinator since 2015, indicated that he will still make the defensive calls. Former head coach Sean Payton had been responsible for designing the Saints offense over the last 16 years.

Pete Carmichael has been the offensive coordinator since 2009. Carmichael is expected to remain on staff, but in a different capacity. Prior to Carmichael's promotion, he was the quarterbacks coach under offensive coordinator Doug Marrone on Payton's staff from 2006 to 2008.

Doug Marrone

The 57-year-old Marrone was an offensive line coach for the New York Jets from 2002 to 2005 until hired on Payton's first staff in 2006. As offensive coordinator, the Saints ranked first in total yards and passing production twice in three years.

Marrone left New Orleans in 2009 to become the head coach at Syracuse University. After four years there, he accepted a head coaching job with the Buffalo Bills in 2013. Marrone had a 15-17 record in two seasons with the Bills. He left after a 9-7 record in 2014 after an ownership change.

Moving on to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, Marrone was an offensive assistant. He was promoted to interim coach for the last two games of the 2016 season, leading to a full-time promotion at the end of the year.

Jacksonville rolled to a 10-6 record and a surprise trip to the AFC Championship Game in 2017. Marrone oversaw an offense that ranked sixth in total yardage and first in rushing production.

The Jaguars crumbled after that Cinderella season, turning in three straight losing records. Marrone was fired after the 2020 season. He had a 23-43 record in five years with Jacksonville.

Marrone joined Nick Saban's staff at Alabama last season as the offensive line coach. The Crimson Tide would advance to the FBS National Championship Game with one of the best offenses in the country.

It is unclear what role the Saints have for Marrone. He has a 38-60 record as an NFL head coach, but has been a part of several successful offenses as an assistant.

Remember that Marrone and Dennis Allen have ties together. When Marrone was the Saints offensive coordinator, Allen was the defensive backs coach for the team.