Saints to Host Bears on Sunday for Wild Card Weekend

The Bears and Saints play on Sunday afternoon, which gives them a chance to get Alvin Kamara back.
Author:
Publish date:

The Saints will be playing on Wild Card Weekend. They'll play on CBS during the 3:40 p.m. CT time slot on Sunday. New Orleans did its part by taking care of the Panthers, but couldn't get help from the Bears. Seattle also did its part by beating the 49ers.

Here's how the NFC playoff picture shapes out, as we await the results from tonight's Redskins-Eagles game on who gets the NFC East. 

  1. Packers (13-3)
  2. Saints (12-4)
  3. Seahawks (12-4)
  4. NFC East (TBD)
  5. Bucs (11-5)
  6. Rams (10-6)
  7. Bears (8-8)

The Football Team can win the NFC East with a win over the Eagles or ending the game in a tie and having Dallas lose or tie. If they lose, the Giants will get in.

The Saints have played the Bears twice in the postseason and are 0-2, both being road games and only once in the Sean Payton Era from the 2006 season. The previous meeting came in 1991 during the 1990 season. 

Alvin Kamara could play in this game, assuming he doesn't further develop symptoms and can get off the COVID-19/Reserve list.

USATSI_10379765_168388561_lowres
