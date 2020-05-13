Saints have the Hottest Ticket in the NFL

When the New Orleans Saints visit the Las Vegas Raiders in their new stadium, it will be one the most expensive tickets early in the NFL's 2020 regular season. NFL fans are ready for football. Since the release of the 2020 NFL Regular Season schedule, tickets are a hot commodity. After the NFL schedule debut, ticket sales increased 234% in the first 12 hours compared to the 2019 NFL schedule release.

Sep 11, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) makes a throw while pressured by Oakland Raiders defensive end Jihad Ward (95) in the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Raiders won 35-34. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Weird as it may seem, the hottest Saints ticket is not Week 1 against Tom Brady, Bridgewater, or Rogers. The top card is the Week 2 matchup against the Raiders in their new state-of-the-art stadium in Las Vegas. Ticket reseller site, Seat Geek, is listing Saints vs. Raiders tickets from as low as $558 in the highest level (Section 437) of the stadium to $23,360 Club Section 137 apiece.

The Saints and Raiders are not conference foes, but it does not influence this top-tier matchup. The contest will be the first regular-season game in their brand new $1.84 billion, 65,000 seat, state-of-the-art sports complex, Allegiant Stadium. The NFL has made this a Monday Night Football primetime event. Several years ago, Raiders HC Jon Gruden was the Color Analyst for MNF. He admired the relationship between Saints HC Sean Payton and QB Drew Brees. He has yet to develop similar chemistry with QB Derek Carr. Expectations are high for Saints and Raiders in 2020. Do not be too surprised if both offenses give the MNF viewers a classic.

Sep 11, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after completing a two point conversion to take the lead during the fourth quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Raiders defeated the Saints 35-34. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

According to TicketIQ, the average Raider secondary ticket prices are at $1,098. In comparison, the average New Orleans Saints' secondary ticket prices are $479. New Orleans fans will travel across the country to support the team. Many have noticed the higher hotel and condo prices for the Saints-Raiders weekend. Allegiant Stadium will be a popular destination during the 2020 NFL season as the Raiders kick off their inaugural season in Las Vegas. Still, there will be plenty of Black and Gold amid the Raiders' Black and Silver in the arena.

The New Orleans Saints will battle the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 7:15 PM CST on ESPN. Both teams have met in the regular season 13 times. Their records are 6-6-1.