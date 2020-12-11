Saints Injury Report in Week 14 - Final

The New Orleans Saints final injury report after Friday's practice ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon in Week 14.

The New Orleans Saints final injury report after Friday's practice ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon in Week 14.

The New Orleans Saints (10-2) will have an east coast visit with the Philadelphia Eagles (3-8) for an important NFC contest. Head Coach Sean Payton told media that he anticipates the weather to be fairly good.

Saints News Network's John Hendrix tweeted cornerback Janoris Jenkins and running back Latavius Murray were full participants, and do not carry an injury designation. Also, defensive tackle David Onyemata returned to practice after missing Thursday's workout with an illness.

John alerted us that defensive tackle Malcom Brown and cornerback Patrick Robinson have been ruled out for Sunday, but return specialist/wide receiver Deonte Harris is questionable for the game.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Status Report

OUT

DT Malcom Brown (shoulder), CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Deonte Harris (neck)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

DT Malcom Brown (shoulder), CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring)

Thursday

DT David Onyemata (illness), CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring)

Friday

DT Malcom Brown (shoulder), CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

WR Deonte Harris (neck), CB Janoris Jenkins (knee), T Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), WR Michael Thomas (ankle), DT Shy Tuttle (wrist)

Thursday

DT Malcom Brown (shoulder), WR Deonte Harris (neck), CB Janoris Jenkins (knee), RB Latavius Murray (knee), T Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), WR Michael Thomas (ankle), DT Shy Tuttle (wrist)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

DE Marcus Davenport (concussion), RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring)

Thursday

DE Marcus Davenport (concussion), RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring)

Friday

DE Marcus Davenport (concussion), WR Deonte Harris (neck), CB Janoris Jenkins (knee), RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring), RB Latavius Murray (knee), DT David Onyemata (illness), T Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), WR Michael Thomas (ankle), DT Shy Tuttle (wrist)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Status Report

OUT

LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), S Rudy Ford (hamstring), CB Michael Jacquet (hamstring), T Jason Peters (toe)

QUESTIONABLE

S Grayland Arnold (hamstring)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

DT Fletcher Cox (neck), LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), S Rudy Ford (hamstring), CB Michael Jacquet (hamstring)

Thursday

LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), S Rudy Ford (hamstring), CB Michael Jacquet (hamstring), T Jason Peters (toe)

Friday

DT Fletcher Cox (neck), LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), S Rudy Ford (hamstring), CB Michael Jacquet (hamstring), T Jason Peters (toe)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

WR Alshon Jeffery (calf), T Jason Peters (toe), CB Darius Slay (knee)

Thursday

DE Derek Barnett (pelvis), CB Darius Slay (knee)

Friday

S Grayland Arnold (hamstring), DE Derek Barnett (pelvis), CB Darius Slay (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Thursday

DT Fletcher Cox (neck), WR Alshon Jeffery (calf)

Friday

WR Alshon Jeffery (calf)

The game is slated for a 3:25 p.m. start time on FOX.