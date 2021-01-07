NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Saints Thursday Injury Report - 2021 NFC Wild Card Game

The New Orleans Saints Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday's 2021 NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears.
The New Orleans Saints Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday's 2021 NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears.  

QB Taysom Hill was a full participant in drills. New Orleans did not list Michael Thomas on today's report. If he maintains his health, the All-Pro wide receiver will play in the playoff contest.   

Running back Alvin Kamara had a remote workout with the team at his home. Kamara and the team streamed today's session via TVU networks technology, per Adam Schefter. Sean Payton's star player will be critical to the Saints offensive gameplan. Expect him to be ready for action versus a strong Bears defensive front.

Tight end Josh Hill was limited again on Thursday.  Remember was sidelined for a hand injury.  Hill is an important factor for the Saints in the run game because of his excellent blocking ability.

The Saints defensive secondary welcomed safety Marcus Williams back today as a full participant. His absence was noticeable last week in their road win in Carolina. 

The Black and Gold's sack leader, Trey Hendrickson (13.5), sat out today's workout with a neck injury. Hendrickson's missing today is not abnormal as he was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The move may be a precautionary tactic to rest him for the Bears' matchup.

Saints DE Trey Hendrickson chases down Falcons QB Matt Ryan.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • G Nick Easton - Concussion (Injured Reserve)
  • DE Trey Hendrickson - Neck

LIMITED 

  • DB J.T. Gray - Shoulder
  • TE Josh Hill - Hand

FULL

  • QB Taysom Hill - Concussion
  • S Marcus Williams - Ankle

VIRTUAL

  • RB Alvin Kamara - reserve/COVID-19
NFC WILD CARD ROUND

  • 2021 NFC Wild Card: Chicago Bears (8-8) vs. New Orleans Saints (12-4)
  • Date: Sunday, January 10, 2021
  • Time: 3:40 PM CST
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
  • Announcers: Jim Nantz (Play-by-Play), Tony Romo (Color Analyst)
  • Network: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon

