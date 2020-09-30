Week 4: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

Week 4: Saints Injury Report on Wednesday, September 20, 2020.

The first injury report of Week 4 is out for the Saints, which is an estimated one for the team. New Orleans will head to Detroit for a Sunday afternoon clash with the Lions. Here's a look at the estimated injury report from Wednesday.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

Terron Armstead (groin)

Andrus Peat (ankle)

Jared Cook (groin)

Janoris Jenkins

Lil' Jordan Humphrey

AT PRACTICE:

Chase Hansen (hip)

Ty Montgomery (hamstring)

David Onyemata (calf)

Michael Thomas (ankle)

Marcus Davenport (ankle)

Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport were at Wednesday's practice. If healthy for Sunday, both players will give a boost the team's offensive and defensive units. New Orleans will need Thomas' presence in the line-up to aid quarterback Drew Brees and the Saints "up and down" passing game. Davenport can help pressure Lions QB Matthew Stafford who led the Lions to the a win against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Again, this is only the first report, and just an estimation. The real report drops tomorrow, with injury designations coming on Friday.