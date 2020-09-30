SI.com
Saints News Network
Week 4: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

Kyle T. Mosley

Week 4: Saints Injury Report on Wednesday, September 20, 2020.

The first injury report of Week 4 is out for the Saints, which is an estimated one for the team.  New Orleans will head to Detroit for a Sunday afternoon clash with the Lions.  Here's a look at the estimated injury report from Wednesday.

DID NOT PRACTICE: 

  • Terron Armstead (groin)
  • Andrus Peat (ankle)
  • Jared Cook (groin)
  • Janoris Jenkins
  • Lil' Jordan Humphrey

AT PRACTICE: 

  • Chase Hansen (hip)
  • Ty Montgomery (hamstring)
  • David Onyemata (calf)
  • Michael Thomas (ankle)
  • Marcus Davenport (ankle)

Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport were at Wednesday's practice.  If healthy for Sunday, both players will give a boost the team's offensive and defensive units.  New Orleans will need Thomas' presence in the line-up to aid quarterback Drew Brees and the Saints "up and down" passing game.   Davenport can help pressure Lions QB Matthew Stafford who led the Lions to the a win against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Again, this is only the first report, and just an estimation. The real report drops tomorrow, with injury designations coming on Friday.

  • New Orleans Saints will visit the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 12:00 CDT.   No fans will be allowed to attend the game.
  • Fox Sports will broadcast the contest.
  • Vegas has the Saints as a 4 point favorite over the Lions.
