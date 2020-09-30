Week 4: Saints Wednesday Injury Report
Week 4: Saints Injury Report on Wednesday, September 20, 2020.
The first injury report of Week 4 is out for the Saints, which is an estimated one for the team. New Orleans will head to Detroit for a Sunday afternoon clash with the Lions. Here's a look at the estimated injury report from Wednesday.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
- Terron Armstead (groin)
- Andrus Peat (ankle)
- Jared Cook (groin)
- Janoris Jenkins
- Lil' Jordan Humphrey
AT PRACTICE:
- Chase Hansen (hip)
- Ty Montgomery (hamstring)
- David Onyemata (calf)
- Michael Thomas (ankle)
- Marcus Davenport (ankle)
Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport were at Wednesday's practice. If healthy for Sunday, both players will give a boost the team's offensive and defensive units. New Orleans will need Thomas' presence in the line-up to aid quarterback Drew Brees and the Saints "up and down" passing game. Davenport can help pressure Lions QB Matthew Stafford who led the Lions to the a win against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Again, this is only the first report, and just an estimation. The real report drops tomorrow, with injury designations coming on Friday.
- New Orleans Saints will visit the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 12:00 CDT. No fans will be allowed to attend the game.
- Fox Sports will broadcast the contest.
- Vegas has the Saints as a 4 point favorite over the Lions.