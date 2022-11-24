Former Saints Jahri Evans, Eric Allen are 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

New Orleans has two former players chosen as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football of Hall of Fame.

Offensive lineman Jahri Evans and cornerback Eric Allen joined twenty-eight modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. Evans is among the five first-year eligible candidates, including Joe Thomas, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, linebacker James Harrison, and defensive back Darrelle Revis.

Dec 11, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive guard Jahri Evans (73) and quarterback Drew Brees (9) talk against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

JAHRI EVANS

Jahri Evans was a New Orleans Saints Bill Walsh Diversity Coach Fellowship recipient during the summer. He protected Drew Brees and other Saints quarterbacks in eleven seasons with New Orleans. The Saints selected Evans out of Bloomsburg in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

The 6-4 and 318-pound offensive lineman started 183 regular season games and became one of the franchise's most respected and decorated Saints players.

The Associated Press voted Evans to five-consecutive All-Pro teams with first-team honors from 2009-12. Fans and players voted him to six-straight Pro Bowls from 2009-14. The late John Madden gave Evans and his offensive line teammates the Madden Most Valuable Protectors Award in 2009 and 2011.

Feb 1, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive lineman (from left) Zach Strief , Jahri Evans , Brian De La Puente , Carl Nicks , and Jerome Bushrod during a press conference prior to Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

One of his most prestigious honors was when the Pro Football Hall of Fame voters selected Evans to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

The New Orleans Saints organization chose him for the franchise's All-50th team in 2016. He received enshrinement into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2021 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

ERIC ALLEN

Eric Allen was in New Orleans from 1995-87. He was voted to the 1995 Pro Bowl and had five interceptions in three seasons with the Saints. During his fourteen-year career, Allen recorded 54 interceptions, nine defensive touchdowns, and played in six NFL Pro Bowls.

Apr 28, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; A sign at the entrance to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Class of 2023 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists

The former NFLers played their final games in 2017. The Hall of Fame considers a former player as "Hall eligible" after five consecutive seasons of active game participation.

According to the Hall of Fame voting process, the twenty-eight semifinalists will be reduced to fifteen finalists before the final voting occurs the night before Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023.

Eric Allen, CB – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2021-23)

The Hall of Fame voting list will increase to nineteen finalists with four inclusions of the recommended Nominees of the Hall of Fame's Coach/Contributor Committee, Don Coryell, and Seniors Committee, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko (Jets), and Ken Riley (Bengals).