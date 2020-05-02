Saints News Network
Saints UDFA Rookie Profile: Keith Washington, Cornerback

Bob Rose

Some expected the New Orleans Saints to use one of their draft picks last weekend on a cornerback out of a rather deep draft class at the position. The Saints already have one of the league’s best starting duos there with CBs Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, but questionable depth. New Orleans did not select a defensive back, but signed a talented player in West Virginia's CB Keith Washington who went undrafted.  New Orleans signed Washington to a $95,000 guaranteed contract.

In today’s rookie profile we look at Keith Washington that could unseat one of the Saint’s veterans for a backup job.

Keith Washington, CB (West Virginia) 6’0” 180-Lbs.

USATSI_13927664_168388561_lowres
Jan 18, 2020; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Team East wide receiver Freddie Swain (16) makes a reception as Team West cornerback Keith Washington II (28) defends during the second quarter at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Washington starred as a quarterback and defensive back for Prattville High School in Prattville, AL before choosing to attend the University of Michigan out of many scholarship offers. After redshirting his freshman season and receiving little playing time in his second year, he elected to transfer to Copiah-Lincoln Community College, where he played for a year before coming to West Virginia University in 2018. Washington had 40 tackles in his first season with the Mountaineers, including 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks, while intercepting 2 passes and breaking up nine others. Last year, he picked off 3 passes, was credited with 9 breakups, recovered a fumble, and recorded 23 tackles.

Washington is a lanky cornerback who can have trouble with big bodied wideouts. He can get frozen by double moves at times because he’s tight-hipped and has a delayed change of direction. He’s a physical tackler, but his lean frame could take a pounding and lead to durability issues.

USATSI_13467439_168388561_lowres
Oct 5, 2019; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Keith Washington Jr. (28) returns an intercepted pass against the Texas Longhorns during the third quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Washington has good natural man-to-man coverage skills along with the foot speed and long stride to match up with most receivers down the field. He has explosive leaping ability and excellent ball skills to contest the throw. Washington has a natural feel for zone coverage, showing good route recognition and closing burst to the ball. He reads opposing quarterbacks well and has an outstanding range, which could mean a possible transition to free safety.

Keith Washington has his work cut out for him trying to make a talented New Orleans roster. Backup cornerbacks Patrick Robinson and P.J. Williams have been liabilities in coverage though, Justin Hardee is more of a special teams standout, and former XFL star Deatrick Nichols is unproven at the NFL level. Washington has the versatility that the Saints coaches covet. He has the physical ability to play man coverage and has excelled in off the ball coverage and zones. His ball skills will give him the opportunity to make the “splash” plays that catch the attention of coaches during the preseason.

**Sidenotes on Keith Washington: Twitter - @im_grindin2, IG - kwashington.ii;  Represented by Icon Sports Consulting - @iconsports360;  He met former Saints S Roman Harper in Alabama.**

Follow Bob Rose on the Saints News Network, SI.com, or on Twitter @bobbyr2613. 

