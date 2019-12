© Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints have five players that received the most NFL Pro Bowl votes by their respective positions:

WR Michael Thomas - 371,365

- 371,365 K Wil Lutz - 106, 747

- 106, 747 SS Vonn Bell - 98,449

- 98,449 FS Marcus Williams - 93,593

- 93,593 RS Deonte Harris - 84,085

Congratulations to these players. The complete roster will be released by the National Football League.