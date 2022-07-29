Saints: Legendary G Jahri Evans, DL Ty Warren Return as Coaching Interns

Jahri Evans may have been the best offensive guard in New Orleans Saints' franchise history - now he's a coaching intern. Dennis Allen announced that the Saints Hall of Famer and former defensive lineman Ty Warren "will serve as coaching interns for 2022 training camp."

New Orleans Saints Official Announcement

Evans and Warren will observe, participate and gain hands-on experience at training camp, offseason workout programs and minicamps as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program. The program provides NFL coaching experience to talented minority college coaches, high school coaches and former players who wish to pursue a career in professional coaching.

Evans, 6 feet 4, 318 pounds, is one of the most decorated offensive linemen in Saints franchise history. He played 11 seasons with the Saints from 2006-16 after being selected in the fourth round in the 2006 NFL Draft out of Bloomsburg. Among his accolades were five consecutive selections to the Associated Press All-Pro teams, including four consecutive first team honors from 2009-2012. Evans was also selected to six consecutive Pro Bowls from 2009-2014, was a member of an offensive line that was awarded the Madden Most Valuable Protectors Award in 2009 and 2011 along with the other members of the Saints' offensive line, and was a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team (Pro Football Hall of Fame selectors). The Philadelphia, Pa., native started all 183 regular season games he appeared in for the Saints (2006-16) and Green Bay Packers (2017) and 10 postseason contests in a Black and Gold uniform, the 11th most in club record books. Evans was selected to the club's All-50th team in 2016, inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2021 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

Warren, 6-5, 300, was selected by the New England Patriots in the first round (13th overall) of the 2003 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He played in 106 career games for the Patriots (2003-10) and Denver Broncos (2011-12) from 2003-12 with 93 starts and recorded 375 tackles (253 solo), 20.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. The Bryan, Texas native also appeared in 15 postseason contests with 11 starts, posting 54 tackles (41 solo), 1.0 sack, one pass defense and one forced fumble as he was a member of Super Bowl Championship squads his first two seasons. Warren was a two-time All-Pro selection (2006, 2007) and was selected to the Patriots' All-2000s team. Warren spent the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions as a William Clay Ford minority coaching assistant and most recently served as the defensive line coach for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in 2022.