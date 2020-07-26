Saints News Network
Saints News:  Training Camp Updates, MT wants Clowney, Kamara & Armstead Birthdays

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints news and updates on the team from the week of July 20, 2020.

Michael Thomas wants Clowney

New Orleans Saints All-Pro WR, Michael Thomas, took to social media on Saturday and cast his vote in favor of the team bringing in DE Jadeveon Clowney . New Orleans' Sports Overtime podcast host, Nader Mirfiq initially reported Clowney's interest in the New Orleans Saints as a landing spot in May. Clowney has remained a free-agent without accepting an offer from a team.  

Can the Saints afford Clowney? The cap space for New Orleans is $8.77M. The team has not signed any of their 2020 rookie class draftees. Fitting Clowney into the mix with limited space may be the overriding issue for the team. Would Clowney sign at a cap-friendly deal with a potential Super Bowl-caliber team like the Saints? Let's see this week as the Saints open training camp for the rookies and veterans.

Saints Training Camp 2020
Saints Training Camp 2020

Saints Players set to Report to Training Camp

The New Orleans Saints rookies and veterans will report to training camp on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The rookies will undergo COVID-19 testing on Monday and veterans on Tuesday. Saints reporter Amie Just, reports: 

Players must produce two negative tests for COVID-19, with a two-day isolation period in between. If players have two negative test results, they will be allowed to enter the facility for the first time on Day 5, which is Aug. 1. They will then take their physicals. Day 5 is also when players will start being tested daily for coronavirus. That daily testing runs for the first two weeks of training camp.   NOLA.com

Saints Training Camp Preview - Bayou Blitz Podcast

Saints News Network writers, Kyle T. Mosley, John Hendrix, and Bob Rose, analyzed the New Orleans Saints' offensive, defensive, and special teams units ahead of training camp on Monday.

Happy Birthdays to Kamara, Armstead

Happy Birthday Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara, #41, Saints Running Back
