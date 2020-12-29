Saints Offense Getting Healthy At the Right Time

New Orleans is nearing full strength offensively for the first time since the opening week of the season. Just in time for a title run.

The New Orleans Saints come into the last week of the NFL regular season with an 11-4 record and winners of the NFC South division. While their playoff seeding has yet to be determined, the Saints could finish anywhere from first to third in the conference. The team will get several players healthy for their postseason run. Injuries along their offensive line and receiving corps, along with a rib injury to quarterback Drew Brees that sidelined him for four games, have kept the offense from playing at its full capacity.

Nov 15, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs from San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans wide receivers have been besieged by injuries all season, contributing to some uncharacteristic struggles in the team’s normally prolific passing attack. All-Pro WR Michael Thomas has played in only seven games this year after leading the league in receptions in each of the last two seasons. Thomas has just 40 catches for 438 yards this season and was placed on injured reserve after the team's Week 14 loss to Philadelphia. He will be eligible to return to action for the first round of the playoffs.

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY

All-Pro kick returner Deonte Harris became a bigger part of the New Orleans passing game in his second season and is the league's most dangerous kick returner. He has 20 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown in nine games played this season, while averaging over 12 yards per punt return and 27 yards per kickoff return. Harris has not played since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 contest against the Falcons. He was placed on injured reserve two weeks ago, but like Thomas, will be eligible to be activated for the first-round of the playoffs.

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (12) runs the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) defends in the first quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

Rookie WR Marquez Callaway has been perhaps the team's most pleasant surprise of 2020. An undrafted free agent from Tennessee, Callaway stepped into a prominent role when injuries thinned out the receiving corps early in the year. He caught 12 of his 18 passes for the season during a two-game stretch for 109 yards as one of the team’s only healthy wideouts. Callaway suffered a hamstring injury that slowed him at mid-season and caused a stint on injured reserve between weeks 13 and 15. He returned last week to catch 3 passes for 26 yards.

The New Orleans offensive line has not gone unscathed through their rash of injuries. Starting LG Andrus Peat has been dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him last week against the Vikings. Right guard Nick Easton has missed the last three games with a concussion. Veteran G James Hurst and rookie 1st round choice Cesar Ruiz have played well as replacements, but the Saints hope to be back at full strength up front for a playoff run.

Dec 20, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

The Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears in a 1pm EST kickoff on Sunday. If the Packers win, that eliminates the Saints from the chance of earning the NFC's top seed for the playoffs. New Orleans, which has a late afternoon kickoff at Carolina, could sit some of their top players in a de facto bye in that case. The Saints must be careful, however, because they do still need a win over the Panthers or a Seattle loss to San Francisco to secure the Number 2 seed.

The only scenario earn the Number 1 seed and a first-round bye is a Green Bay loss, a Seattle win, and a win of their own. That would allow rest for Brees, Callaway, Peat, Easton, and several of their banged up players. It would also allow a longer recovery for Michael Thomas and Deonte Harris, as the offense looks to have its full complement of weapons for the first time since opening week. An extra week off would help, but irregardless, the New Orleans offense will be back at nearly full strength just in time for a championship run.