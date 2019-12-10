Saints News
Previewing the Saints Offense Against the Colts Defense

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints host the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night to wrap up Week 15 of the 2019 NFL season. It will be the final regular season game for the 10-3 Saints of the year. New Orleans has a 5-2 record in the Mercedes Benz Superdome this season, but they’ve lost 2 of their last 3 games, including a last-second 48-46 thriller to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. The loss dropped the Saints, who have clinched the NFC South, to the Number 3 seed in the conference standings. New Orleans still has a possibility of grabbing either of the top two spots in the NFC, but they must most likely win their remaining three games and hope the 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, or Green Bay Packers lose at least once along the way.

The Indianapolis Colts enter this contest with a 6-7 record, including a 2-4 mark on the road. Indianapolis is still chasing a wild card playoff spot in the AFC, but sit two games back of a postseason berth. The Colts have lost their last three games though, and five of their last six contests.

New Orleans Offense

USATSI_13768884
Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs after a catch for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints rank 12th in total offensive yardage, averaging 369 per game. They have averaged 26.6 points per game, fifth best in the league, while scoring at least 30 points eight times and hitting the mark in six of their last eight games. The 8th ranked New Orleans passing game is led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who has thrown 17 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions while completing 73.8% of his passes and averaging over 300 yards in his seven full games played.

The focal point of the New Orleans passing game is the fourth year wideout Michael Thomas, who leads the NFL with 121 receptions for 1,424 yards and is on pace to break the league’s single season record for receptions. Tight end Jared Cook has emerged as a game breaking threat over the second half of the season and has caught 34 passes for 523 yards and 6 scores. Cook left Sunday’s loss to San Francisco with a concussion though, and his status for Monday’s game is not yet clear.

USATSI_13769184
Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Alvin Kamara is second on the team in receptions with 68 and third in receiving yards with 462, but has only caught one touchdown and has been contained in open space most of this season. Complimentary weapons such as Ted Ginn Jr. (28 catches, 398 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Tre'Quan Smith (11-144, 3) are talented, but have not threatened opposing defenses consistently.

The Saints offensive line has protected their quarterbacks well. Brees and Teddy Bridgewater have been sacked only 20 times in 2019 and none in the last two games. Besides providing exemplary pass protection, the line has paved the way for a ground attack that averages 108 yards per outing.

Kamara is the team’s leading rusher despite missing two full games and most of a third, picking up 612 yards but scoring just once. Latavius Murray has been effective as the Saints’ other rushing option, rushing for 533 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Indianapolis Defense

USATSI_13650910
Nov 10, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (53) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts own the NFL’s 15th ranked defense, surrendering 345 yards and 22.7 points per game. They rank 8th against the run, holding opponents to just under 100 yards per contest and have held five of their last six opponents to under the century mark. Indianapolis doesn’t have any household names up front, but they’ve held up at the point of attack to allow their linebackers to flow to the ball.

Linebacker Darius Leonard leads his team with 92 tackles and is as versatile as anybody in the league in the league at the position. The second year linebacker has a team-high 4 of his defense’s 11 interceptions and has added 5 quarterback sacks. The Colts have sacked opposing passers 33 times this season, applying good pressure on the edge with Justin Houston (a team leading 9 sacks), Jabaal Sheard, and Denico Autry.

USATSI_13331727
Sep 8, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Indianapolis Colts free safety Malik Hooker (29) intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) as strong safety Clayton Geathers (26) defends Allen in the /4qq/ at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts pass defense has allowed 245 yards per game through the air, ranking 22nd in the NFL. Safety Malik Hooker is a Pro Bowl caliber player, but cornerbacks Kenny Moore, Rock Ya-Sin, and Pierre Desir have struggled in one-on-one coverage assignments.

Despite the loss to the 49ers on Sunday, the Saints offense produced a 465 total yards and a season-high 46 points against one of the league's best defenses.  They must find a way to get the dangerous Kamara back on track, but Thomas and Cook continue to be productive for Brees in the passing game. The New Orleans offensive line remains the key to the success of the offense. Their ability to control the line of scrimmage allows the Saints to have one of the NFL’s most balanced attacks. 

