Saints Offense vs. Chargers Defense Preview

The 2-2 New Orleans Saints return home this week for a home showdown against the 1-3 Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, their third prime time contest in four weeks. New Orleans is coming off a 35-29 road win over the Detroit Lions to snap a two-game losing streak in a game where their offense put together it’s the most efficient outing of the year. The Saints have averaged 30.8 points per game but rank just 17th in total yardage, although they have the second-highest 3rd down conversion rate in the league.

New Orleans Saints receiver Emmanuel Sanders runs by Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant during the second half Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Ford Field. © Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

New Orleans will take on a banged-up Chargers defense that surrenders an average of 23.8 points per game and ranks 19th in total yardage. Los Angeles is coming off a 38-31 loss to Tampa Bay, where they gave up their highest point total and yardage of the season. The Chargers have lost their last three games after an opening day win, giving up an average of 401 total yards in those losses. They have forced only one turnover since collecting two in an opening day win, and their defense has been hit hard by injuries at all three levels.

Let’s take a look at how the L.A. defense matches up against a Saints offense coming off their most effective game of the season, despite missing three starters of their own.

THE PASSING GAME

Aug 25, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY

Quarterback Drew Brees has completed 71% of his throws for 1,006 yards and 8 touchdowns with 2 interceptions for the team's 17th ranked passing attack. Unlike the first three games, Brees delivered strikes down the field against the Lions, at least temporarily silencing critics who were speculating about a steep decline in his ability. They could attack down the field because Brees was given a clean pocket to operate by his interior offensive line.

Brees was sacked twice on two protection breakdowns along the edge, bringing his total number of sacks this year to five, but otherwise was given the time to let routes develop in the secondary. Offensive tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead are the best tandem in the league but will be tested by a Los Angeles defense that brings good pressure off the edge. Ramczyk left last week's game with a concussion but should be cleared by Monday night.

Aug 18, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) carries the ball past Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King (20) during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

The Saints were efficient through the air against the Lions despite the injury absences of WR Michael Thomas and TE Jared Cook. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who is developing good chemistry with his quarterback, is coming off a season-high six catches for 93 yards and has 14 receptions this season. Third-year wideout Tre'Quan Smith also had a solid outing against Detroit, catching two touchdown passes, and has 14 receptions for 186 yards on the year so far.

Running back Alvin Kamara, who has 30 catches for 321 yards and 3 scores, is the team’s leading receiver and will continue to be a huge part of the passing attack. Pro Bowlers Thomas, who has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, and Cook (groin) could be available this week.

Aug 18, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) attempts to get past New Orleans Saints center Cameron Tom (63) at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Saints defeated the Chargers 19-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers defense ranks just 25th against the pass and have allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 65% of their throws for an average of 263 yards per game, including 369 yards and five touchdowns to Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady last week. They have just six sacks so far this season, a pass rush that has been limited because of an injury to Pro Bowl edge rusher Melvin Ingram.

Fifth-year DE Joey Bosa, who has 3 sacks and 17 QB pressures so far, is one of the league's best pass rushers and will still be a tough challenge for the New Orleans offensive line. Chargers DT Jerry Tillery (1 sack, 6 pressures) has also developed into a good pass rusher inside, providing a test for the Saints interior.

Cornerback Casey Hayward is a Pro Bowl talent, but the Chargers lost Pro Bowl corner Chris Harris Jr to injury last week. They moved Pro Bowl safety Desmond King to cornerback to shore up their coverages, but have been vulnerable to multiple receiver formations, although backup CB Michael Davis returned an interception for a touchdown last week. Talented but injury-prone All-Pro S Derwin James has again been lost for the year, leaving Los Angeles to line up with Nasir Adderley and Rayshawn Jenkins at the safety spot.

THE RUNNING GAME

Aug 20, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes against the Los Angeles Chargers during a NFL football game at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

The Saints running game has averaged 120 yards per game on the ground, ranking 13th in the league, and has scored six touchdowns. They had their most productive outing this season last week when they ran for 164 yards and three scores against the Lions. Alvin Kamara leads the team with 236 yards and 4 touchdowns and has averaged 4.7 yards per carry. Latavius Murray, who has 184 yards and 2 scores, provides an effective complement to Kamara with good power between the tackles.

Armstead and Ramczyk set the edge well for outside runs, but the Saints are most effective between the tackles. Guards Nick Easton, rookie 1st round choice Cesar Ruiz, and C Erik McCoy look to establish control of the line of scrimmage and open up cutback lanes for Kamara and Murray.

Aug 25, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in the field during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY

Los Angeles ranks 14th against the run and has surrendered 111 yards per game but allowed only one rushing touchdown. Tillery and fellow DT Linval Joseph provide good interior disruption, and L.A. has been susceptible to off-tackle runs. The Chargers have an athletic trio of linebackers in Denzel Perryman, Kyzir White, and rookie 1st round pick Kenneth Murray, who will be matched up against Kamara in key open field battles.

Aug 25, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James (33) during the second quarter at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY

Having Michael Thomas and Jared Cook back will be a vital boost to the passing attack, but Sanders and Smith must continue to provide a threat to defenses. The offensive line has to give Brees time to find open receivers in the battered L.A. secondary, especially against Melvin Ingram and Jerry Tillery. New Orleans must be able to run the ball effectively and control the line of scrimmage to get Kamara and Murray in space against the Chargers linebackers.