Saints Offseason Preview: Safety

The New Orleans Saints surprised some by selecting two safeties with back-to-back picks during last year’s draft. Fourth round pick Chauncey Gardner-Johnson had an outstanding rookie campaign and was a big part of the Saints defensive success. Sixth round pick Saquan Hampton played in just five games because of injury, but showed nice potential during the preseason.

New Orleans made those picks not just for immediate contributions but an eye to the future. The Saints have some questions at free safety and could face losing one of their best defensive players in free agency. Today we preview that safety position and how this Saints unit may look heading into the 2020 season.

SAFETY

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) returns an interception as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake (13) pursues in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Free Agents: Vonn Bell, J.T. Gray (exclusive rights), D.J. Swearinger

Under Contract: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Saquan Hampton, Marcus Williams

Gardner-Johnson proved to be a draft day steal after the Saints snagged him with the 105th overall pick. He was the team’s best slot coverage option, forcing more incompletions (9) than combined touchdowns or first downs (8) according to Pro Football Focus. Gardner-Johnson appeared in all 16 games, starting 7, while intercepting a pass, recovering a fumble, and recording 6 tackles for loss among his 49 total stops. He not only showed good coverage skills but was strong against the run. The 5’11 210-Lb safety played well when starting in place of an injured Vonn Bell for three games and put himself in the conversation among the league’s up and coming defensive backs.

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) is interfered with by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and strong safety Vonn Bell (24) in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Vonn Bell continued to be one of the NFL’s most underrated safeties and one of the Saints most important defensive players. He finished second on the team in tackles for the fourth consecutive year with a career best 89, 4 of them for loss. Bell would notch his first career interception in 2019, record 1.5 sacks and 6 quarterback pressures, and lead the league with 5 fumble recoveries. Like Gardner-Johnson, Bell not only covers opposing tight ends well but can also take on wideouts in slot coverage. The 25-Yr old Bell is an unrestricted free agent and will attract a high salary, making it possible that the Saints will lose the talented four year pro.

Nov 10, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Free safety Marcus Williams bounced back from a disappointing 2018 season to lead the Saints with 4 interceptions last year and finish second on the team with 13 passes defended. The third year safety played more confidently on the back end, relying more on his instincts and anticipation while showing good range. Williams continues to hurt his team with poor angles in crucial moments of big games though, leaving his long-term future with New Orleans in some doubt. He is under contract through the end of this season. Williams has good ball-hawking skills but must show more consistency to be considered for a big contract extension.

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray (48) before kickoff of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Spo

Rookie Saquan Hampton impressed coaches during the preseason at the deep safety spot, showing solid instincts and good athleticism. He appeared in five games before being placed on injured reserve late in the season but will have an opportunity for increased snaps this year. Second year defensive back J.T. Gray is also expected to be in the safety mix in 2020. An undrafted signing in 2018, Gray has become one of the league’s best special teams players, earning 2nd team All-Pro recognition last season for standout play on those units.

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive back Anthony Harris (41) intercepts a pass interned for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) as Minnesota cornerback Trae Waynes (26) backs up the play during the second quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

It is unlikely that the Saints apply the franchise tag to Vonn Bell, thus allowing him to hit the open market if they’re unable to reach a new deal before free agency begins. Keeping Bell would give New Orleans a deep and versatile safety position. If they lose him, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will slide into Bell’s spot, but the team would be more likely to address the position in free agency or the draft. Anthony Harris of the Vikings, Jimmy Ward of San Francisco, or Cleveland’s Damarious Randall would each be talented free agent additions, though each are likely to command a lucrative deal similar to Bell.

Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Cody White (7) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s Xavier McKinney and Grant Delpit of LSU are the only two safeties with first round grades in the upcoming draft, but I expect the Saints to address more pressing team needs at their Number 24 selection even if either player should slip that far. Michigan’s Khaleke Hudson or a small school star like Kyle Dugger from Lenoir-Rhyne could be a Day 3 pick with starting potential.