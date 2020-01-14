3 New Orleans Saints Rookies were voted to the Pro Football Writer's Association All-Rookie Team for the 2019 season.

The Saints rookies are:

C - Erik McCoy

PR - Deonte Harris

CB - Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

PR/KR Deonte Harris was also voted to the All-Pro and Pro-Bowl teams.

C Erik McCoy started the entire season on the Saints offensive line in 2019.

Jason Getz - USA Today Sports

CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson started 7 games at defensive back for the Saints oft-injured defensive backfield at safety and nickel cornerback. He notched 46 tackles, 1 interception, forced 1 fumble, and defended 8 passes in 2019.

The entire PFWA All-Rookie team is as follows: