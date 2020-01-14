Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

3 Saints Rookies voted to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Kyle T. Mosley

3 New Orleans Saints Rookies were voted to the Pro Football Writer's Association All-Rookie Team for the 2019 season.

The Saints rookies are:

  • C - Erik McCoy
  • PR - Deonte Harris
  • CB - Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

PR/KR Deonte Harris was also voted to the All-Pro and Pro-Bowl teams.

C Erik McCoy started the entire season on the Saints offensive line in 2019.

 

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Jason Getz - USA Today Sports

CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson started 7 games at defensive back for the Saints oft-injured defensive backfield at safety and nickel cornerback.  He notched 46 tackles, 1 interception, forced 1 fumble, and defended 8 passes in 2019.

The entire PFWA All-Rookie team is as follows:

All Rookie Team
PWFA All-Rookie Team
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brees and Burrow ahead of National Championship Game

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees meets LSU's QB Joe Burrow on Sunday as LSU practices for the National Championship game on Monday night.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Dillon88

2020 Saints: Top 10 Salary Cap Hits

The New Orleans Saints may be facing their most important offseason yet, and they'll need to maneuver the salary cap to remain contenders. We take a look at their top ca

John Hendrix

by

Dillon88

Major Decisions Face the New Orleans Saints this Offseason

A season that started with high expectations ends with a number of critical questions for the New Orleans Saints as free agency looms.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Saints Draft Spotlight: Deep Wide Receivers Class in 2020

The 2020 NFL Draft features one of the deepest class of wide receiver prospects in league history. Saints News Network takes a look at four receivers the Saints could draft at #24 in the NFL Draft.

Aaron S. Miller

Broken Rules: Throwing the Flag on the NFL Officiating

The NFL has to do a better job in their in-game officiating practices. The financial impact could loom over offseason decisions.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Dillon88

What Went Wrong for the Saints?

The New Orleans Saints didn't expect an early exit playoff loss, and the Minnesota Vikings did everything possible to win.

John Hendrix

by

JayTiddy

Important NFL dates, offseason calendar for the 2020 Saints

A full offseason calendar of important NFL dates for the 2020 New Orleans Saints, which will take you from January to September Week 1.

John Hendrix

Windows to New Orleans Saints Championships are Closing

After three consecutive years of playoff heartbreak, is the championship windows are closing on Drew Brees and the Saints?

BtBoylan

by

KTMOZE

4 Downs: Four Reasons Why the Saints Fell Short of Expectations

The Saints championship pursuit comes crashing down amid a flurry of questions why.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

First Look: 2020 Saints Free Agents

A quick look at the various free agents the New Orleans Saints have heading into 2020.

John Hendrix