3 Saints Rookies voted to PFWA All-Rookie Team
Kyle T. Mosley
3 New Orleans Saints Rookies were voted to the Pro Football Writer's Association All-Rookie Team for the 2019 season.
The Saints rookies are:
- C - Erik McCoy
- PR - Deonte Harris
- CB - Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
PR/KR Deonte Harris was also voted to the All-Pro and Pro-Bowl teams.
C Erik McCoy started the entire season on the Saints offensive line in 2019.
CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson started 7 games at defensive back for the Saints oft-injured defensive backfield at safety and nickel cornerback. He notched 46 tackles, 1 interception, forced 1 fumble, and defended 8 passes in 2019.
The entire PFWA All-Rookie team is as follows: