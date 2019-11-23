Saints-Panthers Final Injury Report & Transactions

The Injury Report and Transaction Updates for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers before the Sunday NFC South Contest.

Chuck Cook - USA Today Sports

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The Saints made a significant transaction on Friday. WR Austin Carr was placed on the Injured Reserve list for the remainder of the 2019 season. The team promoted TE Jason Vander Laan from their practice squad. RB Ricky Ortiz was signed to the Saints' practice squad to fill the void from Vander Laan's promotion.

Jason Vander Laan #84 - Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Vander Laan was a quarterback in college for Ferris State. The New York Jets signed him as an undrafted free agent in the 2016 season and he was with the Indianapolis Colts for a short stint. He also played this preseason for the Saints next opponent, Carolina Panthers, at tight end. The Saints gave him #86 for his uniform.

Without Austin Carr in the wide receiving corps, the Saints must be confident WR Keith Kirkwood is fully healed since returning from IR.

CB Marshon Lattimore is QUESTIONABLE for the Carolina game. Guard Andrus Peat, KR/PR Deonte Harris, FB Zach Line are all OUT against the Panthers.

TE John Hill had a full practice and looks to return to the starting line-up after going through concussion protocol. Drew Brees' right-side protection fully practiced as well. RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and RG Larry Warford (thigh) were both practicing and will play on Sunday.

PANTHERS

CB Ross Cockrell - Quadricep -Questionable

DT Gerald McCoy - Knee - Full Practice

T Dennis Daley - Groin - Questionable

S Eric Reid - Knee - Full Practice

LB Shaq Thompson - Ankle - Full Practice

LB/DE Brian Burns - Wrist - Full Practice

T Greg Little - Knee F- Questionable