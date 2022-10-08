Saints Personnel Moves for Week 5 Against Seahawks

The New Orleans Saints have activated DT Malcolm Roach from injured reserve and elevated CB Chris Harris Jr. and WR Keith Kirkwood from the practice squad on Saturday. New Orleans has signed S Bryce Thompson to the active roster from their practice squad.

To make room for these additions, the Saints have placed S/CB P.J. Williams on injured reserve and waived RB Tony Jones Jr. Harris and Kirkwood are standard practice squad elevations, meaning that they will automatically revert to the practice squad after Sunday's game if not signed to the active roster on Monday.

Sep 19, 2021; New Orleans Saints defensive end Malcolm Roach (97) goes up against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Roach returned to practice this week after being on injured reserve for the first four contests after a leg injury in the preseason finale. He spent his first two years with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020. Over his first two seasons, Roach has 26 tackles (2 for loss), 6 QB pressures, and an interception in 16 games of action.

Harris and Kirkwood were added to the practice squad this week. Kirkwood returns to New Orleans, where he played in 2018 and 2019 after being signed as an undrafted rookie from Temple. He had 15 catches for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2018.

The 33-year-old Harris is a four-time Pro Bowl corner in his 12th NFL season. He has 22 interceptions, 94 passes broken up, 10 fumbles forced or recovered, and 5 sacks in nine years with the Broncos and his last two with the Chargers. Thompson, in his second year out of Tennessee, looked on his way to earning a roster spot before an early training camp injury.

P.J. Williams will miss at least the next four games with a quadriceps injury because of his injured reserve destination. In his eighth season, all with New Orleans, Williams has 8 interceptions and 4 sacks and had appeared in 55% of the defensive snaps over the first four games.

The 1-3 Saints host the 2-2 Seattle Seahawks this Sunday.