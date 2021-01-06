NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Saints Place G Nick Easton on Injured Reserve

New Orleans will be without a key offensive lineman as they prepare for a rugged Chicago defense in this Sunday's playoff matchup.
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports the New Orleans Saints placed guard Nick Easton on injured reserve Wednesday afternoon. The 28-Yr old Easton had appeared in 12 games this season while starting nine. 

He had been the starting right guard for most of the season and filled in at left guard when Andrus Peat missed some time earlier this year. Easton suffered a concussion during the team's Week 14 loss at Philadelphia. That forced him to miss two games, but he returned for the season finale win at Carolina last Sunday.

Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) and Nick Easton (62) block against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) and Nick Easton (62) block against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The amended NFL regulations for a player on injured reserve this season and allows a player to return after three weeks if healthy. Easton could return in time for the Super Bowl if the Saints win the NFC championship. Without him, first-round draft pick Cesar Ruiz will get the start at right guard. Ruiz, the rookie from Michigan, has appeared in 15 games this year with nine starts.

Easton was one of the team’s most consistent linemen this season. His loss thins out a line that already has concerns about Andrus Peat's durability. Veteran James Hurst will be the backup inside, with Will Clapp supplying additional depth. The Saints will host the Chicago Bears in a wild-card matchup this Sunday afternoon. 

