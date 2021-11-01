Saints Players and Staff React to Jameis Winston's Injury

The New Orleans Saints were victorious 36-27 in their Week 8 matchup against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the victory came at a cost as quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a "significant" knee injury in the second quarter at the hands of a horsecollar tackle by Bucs linebacker Devin White.

Despite the victory and the infamous postgame celebrations in the locker room for the Black and Gold, the media availability carried a much different emotion as Sean Payton and multiple Saints players voiced their emotions and heavy heart for Jameis Winston.

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On his sadness for Winston:

"I cried when I saw him coming in. You know, it's hard."

On Winston's attitude in times of adversity

"Listen, that's a great question.[Jameis Winston] sees things and [Drew] Brees was that way. That trait of being able to tune into a game while it's on, you don't know what the score is when you watch the body language of a quarterback, I think that's an important trait. You could never tell if you were winning and losing when you tuned in and you saw Drew until the score was put up. Jameis is one of those guys that's that way, glass half-full. He sees the positives in the adversity. I think to some degree, I'm probably a little like that too. Man, I'm glad that we were able to win it. He got a game ball as well."

New Orleans Saints DB P.J Williams

New Orleans Saints QB Trevor Siemian

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) drops back top pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On what goes through his mind when he sees Jameis Winston go down with an injury in the game early:



"First, I want to say how gutted I am for Jameis. This win is for him. I just feel for the guy and love him so much. Just being around him, you can't help but see his infectious personality. You're just freaking gutted whenever you see anybody hurt but watching him get hurt was tough. As a backup you are always watching the quarterback. You are monitoring the quarterback when he scrambles more than anyone in the building. Jameis is so tough that you don't think about it as much and then seeing him be a little wonky in his first couple steps you notice something isn't right."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Devin White

New Orleans Saints DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

Jul 30, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) stretches during a New Orleans Saints training camp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Defense's Mentality When Jameis Winston Went Down:

"I've seen Jameis just come in and put so much work and extra time in on and off the field. When you see him go down, you feel like you almost owe it to him to win this game or pull it out for him, pull it out for everybody on the team, we play for each other and it's awesome here. That's what I've felt since I've been here."

