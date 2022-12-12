Saints Playoff Scenario-Week 15

Believe it or not, the New Orleans Saints go into Week 15 of the NFL season with a slim chance at the playoffs. The 4-9 Saints were on a bye this weekend and will host the 5-8 Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Thanks to a putrid NFC South, New Orleans still has a chance to win the division. Tampa Bay currently leads the division with a 6-7 record, followed by the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta with 5-8 records with New Orleans in last place.

This is the Saints remaining schedule:

vs. Falcons (5-8)

at Cleveland Browns (5-8)

at Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)

vs. Panthers (5-8)

There is just one scenario where the Saints can win the NFC South, which is also their only remaining chance for the playoffs:

1. Win their remaining four games

2. Tampa Bay must lose at least three of their remaining four games

3. Carolina must lose at least twice

Oct 20, 2022; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In this scenario, New Orleans would have an 8-9 record, but win the NFC South. They would lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Buccaneers, so Tampa must have at least 10 losses. A better divisional record would give the Panthers the tiebreaker over New Orleans, so they must also have 10 losses. The Falcons and Saints could both finish at 8-9 in this scenario because New Orleans would own the tiebreaker based on a head-to-head sweep.

Granted, this is a far-fetched scenario. The Saints have also not played like a team that deserves postseason life. In fact, you could make a case that sneaking into the playoffs would be the worst thing for a New Orleans team that needs to make several changes this offseason.

Nevertheless, you never know what could happen in the NFL playoffs. Remember that two of the three teams that qualified for the playoffs with losing records won a postseason game, with the third coming within a hair of an upset.

The New Orleans Saints absolutely do not deserve to go to the playoffs with the way that they've played. However, an awful NFC South has given any remaining positive Saints fans some hope and perhaps an early Christmas present.