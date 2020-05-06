Saints QB Depth Chart, Post-Draft

Quarterback is the most celebrated, analyzed, hyped, and scrutinized position in all of American sports. For the last fourteen years the New Orleans Saints have been fortunate to have one of the best to ever play the game at the position in Drew Brees. There is much speculation that the 2020 season will be Brees’ last, despite the 41-Yr old signing a two-year contract extension in the offseason.

The Saints did not use a high draft choice on a quarterback as the potential successor to Brees, but have made news at the position in recent weeks. Here is what the Saints post-draft depth chart looks like at the league’s most important position.

QUARTERBACK

Drew Brees Jameis Winston Taysom Hill Tommy Stevens (Rookie)

Brees missed five games leading up to mid-season with a thumb injury, but still threw for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns with only 4 interceptions while leading the league with a 74.3% completion percentage. Going into his 20th NFL season, Brees may not have the deep ball he once did, but he still masterfully dissects defenses and can dominate a game.

Teddy Bridgewater won all five of his starts in relief of Brees last season and re-established himself as a quality NFL starter. Bridgewater departed in free agency however, signing with NFC South rival Carolina. In need of an experienced starter if Brees again misses time, the Saints turned to another division rival for the solution. New Orleans signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter and first overall pick of the 2015 draft Jameis Winston to a one-year contract to back up their future Hall of Fame signal caller.

The 26-Yr old Winston comes to New Orleans after 33 touchdown passes and leading the league with 5,109 passing yards last year, but also throwing a league-high 30 interceptions. He has averaged nearly 4,000 yards per year over his five seasons and thrown 121 touchdowns but has also been intercepted 88 times.

Taysom Hill returns to the Saints fresh off a two-year contract extension and a dominating playoff performance against the Minnesota Vikings. The 29-Yr old Hill has thrown just 16 passes in his three seasons, completing seven, for 169 yards. He is a valuable weapon in the New Orleans offense though, one that can threaten defenses all over the field. Hill caught 21 passes for 284 yards and six touchdowns last year and has rushed for 352 yards and 3 scores over the last two regular seasons. As a quarterback, Hill has shown significant improvement over the last two preseasons, but is much more valuable to the Saints offense as a versatile utility weapon.

New Orleans traded back into the draft’s 7th round to select quarterback Tommy Stevens from Mississippi State with the 240th overall pick. Like Hill, Stevens is a terrific athlete with good size that may be used on special teams and other positions within the offense while he develops as a quarterback.

The Saints are still paced by the precision of Brees, the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yardage, touchdowns, and completions. But questions about whether this will be his last season remain, and who will replace him. Head Coach Sean Payton maintains that Taysom Hill has a bright future as an NFL quarterback, but the signing of Winston allows him to maintain his value as one of the team’s most versatile weapons.

Winston is signed to a team friendly one-year deal, but that may not prevent him from being Brees’ successor. He has all the skills and productivity of a franchise quarterback. If he can show increased maturity and the ability to reduce his turnovers, that may convince the team to try to sign Winston to a contract extension after the season. Hill may very well prove to be the quarterback that Payton claims he can be, but must show better accuracy and ability to read defenses, while Stevens is a project.

New Orleans enters the 2020 season with perhaps the most stable quarterback situation in the league. Only time will tell if Jameis Winston will solidify himself as the successor to Drew Brees. Or perhaps it is indeed Taysom Hill, a different NFL veteran, or a future draft choice. The one thing certain for this season is that the success of the Saints offense is again predicated on the accurate right arm of an NFL legend.