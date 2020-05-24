Saints News Network
Saints Post-Draft Roster: Cornerback

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints boast one of the league’s top cornerback tandems in Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins. This duo can face off against any wideout combination, giving the New Orleans defense an advantage most teams don’t have in the secondary.

The Saints began the 2019 season with Lattimore’s Ohio State alum Eli Apple at the opposite cornerback spot. Apple was outstanding over the first half of the season, but a knee injury limited his effectiveness and landed him on injured reserve before becoming a free agent this offseason. With Apple struggling and questionable depth at the position, New Orleans had troubles with multiple receiver packages, even after the late-season addition of Jenkins.

The Saints addressed the cornerback position this offseason by adding two undrafted rookies and poaching a star from the expansion XFL, but questions about their depth remain. New Orleans lost in a first-round playoff upset to the Minnesota Vikings in part because that weakness was exposed in key moments. Today we look at whether the Saints managed to improve this vital position. 

 CORNERBACK

  • Marshon Lattimore 
  • Janoris Jenkins  
  • P.J. Williams  
  • Justin Hardee  
  • Patrick Robinson  
  • Deatrick Nichols  
  • Jonathan Bademosi 
  • Keith Washington* 
  • Tino Ellis* 

* = Rookie

USATSI_13804006_168388561_lowres
Dec 16, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) defends a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) in the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.


Lattimore had the best season of his standout three-year career so far while earning his second Pro Bowl bid. The 11th overall pick of the 2017 draft had 1 interception, broke up 14 passes, and allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 50% of their attempts against his coverage in 2019. Lattimore shut down some of the best wideouts in the league. His ability to take on the opponent’s top receiver one on one allows coordinator Dennis Allen to run more exotic and aggressive coverage packages with his other defenders. The 6’0 192-Lb Lattimore can physically match up against the league’s biggest receivers and has the fluid athleticism to stay with any wideout down the field. He is in line for a huge contract extension, but the Saints picked up Lattimore’s fifth-year rookie option to keep him under contract until after the 2021 season. 

USATSI_13881284_168388561_lowres
Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) defends Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.


The Saints added Janoris Jenkins late in the year after his release from the Giants. The 31-Yr old Jenkins is one of the NFL’s top playmakers and a top cover corner capable of taking on the league’s best receivers. He has been responsible for 30 turnovers in his eight-year career, including 23 interceptions, and has scored 8 defensive touchdowns. Jenkins was spectacular in shutting down star Minnesota Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs in the playoffs, and teams with Lattimore to give the Saints a top shutdown duo. He agreed to a restructured deal this offseason that softens his cap hit in 2020 but keeps him under contract until 2023.

USATSI_13370940_168388561_lowres
Sep 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) makes a touchdown catch while defended by New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) in the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.


P.J. Williams will enter his sixth NFL season after being selected by New Orleans in the 3rd round of the 2015 draft. Williams played just two games in his first two seasons but has missed just two contests in the three seasons since. He is one of the team’s best tacklers and had an interception, a sack, 4 passes defended, and 3 tackles for loss in 2019. Williams is heavily targeted when in man coverage but plays somewhat more effective in the slot. His best attributes are in off-ball coverage and he played very well when replacing the injured Marcus Williams at free safety last season. 

USATSI_11147813_168388561_lowres
Aug 25, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) is defended by New Orleans Saints defensive back Patrick Robinson (21) at StubHub Center.


A veteran cornerback that was a constant liability when on the field for the Saints in 2019 was Patrick Robinson. The 32-Yr old Robinson is in his second stint with the franchise that made him the 32nd overall pick of the 2010 draft. He developed into a good slot corner in 2017 with the Eagles but has had no such success in his return to New Orleans. Robinson agreed to a contract restructuring of his lofty deal this offseason, saving the team some salary-cap space. Both Robinson and the Saints hope that Robinson will rebound from his abysmal showing to provide competent depth. 

USATSI_11404464_168388561_lowres
Oct 8, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA New Orleans Saints cornerback Justin Hardee (34) intercepts a pass against Washington Redskins wide receiver Maurice Harris (13) during the third quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.


Special teams stud Justin Hardee has re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason. The 26-Yr old Hardee is a converted wideout that has been a backup cornerback for three seasons with the Saints. He can struggle in man coverage when pressed into duty but shows decent feel when off the ball and is an outstanding tackler. Hardee must show that he can be a reliable depth option but his roster spot will be difficult to displace because of his outstanding special teams contributions. 

USATSI_14014589_168388561_lowres
Feb 8, 2020; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Wildcats tight end Brandon Barnes (82) runs the ball against Houston Roughnecks cornerback Deatrick Nichols (32) during the third quarter in a XFL football game at TDECU Stadium.


XFL star Deatrick Nichols was brought in by New Orleans after the fledgling league halted operations in its first season. Undrafted coming out of South Florida, Nichols was on the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, seeing action in two games before signing with the XFL. He led that league in interceptions and passes defended before operations shut down. At 5’10 189-Lbs the 25-Yr old Nichols is a combative man-to-man defender from both the slot and outside positions. 

USATSI_13927664_168388561_lowres
Jan 18, 2020; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Team East wide receiver Freddie Swain (16) makes a reception as Team West cornerback Keith Washington II (28) defends during the second quarter at Tropicana Field.


Rookies, Keith Washington and Tino Ellis hope to snatch a spot in the New Orleans secondary after going undrafted. Washington is a fluid athlete with good man coverage skills and excellent range off the ball. His thin frame might be troublesome against bigger wideouts but he has outstanding ball-hawking skills with the range to potentially move to safety. He had 5 interceptions and 18 passes broken up during his final two collegiate seasons at West Virginia. 

USATSI_11684283_168388561_lowres
Nov 17, 2018; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) defended after a catch by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Tino Ellis (7) at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.


Ellis is a physical and aggressive defensive back who had injury issues in college at Maryland. The 6’1 195-Lb Ellis has a nice closing burst and good ball reaction skills. He likes to be physical with receivers at the line of scrimmage to knock them off their routes and fiercely contests every throw. He is a good tackler in the open field, packing a punch to separate receivers from the ball.

New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore levels Falcons WR Julio Jones
Nov 10, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) breaks up a pass to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.


Lattimore and Jenkins are as good as any cornerback duo in the NFL, but New Orleans did little to improve their depth at the position this offseason. Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is a budding star and outstanding in slot coverage but the Saints must show that they can handle deeper receiving corps. Nichols, Washington, and Ellis are intriguing talents but face an uphill battle to unseat established vets Williams, Robinson, and Hardee without the benefit of offseason activities with the team. Eli Apple remains a free agent and a reunion would greatly upgrade the Saints depth at cornerback, one of the few questionable areas on this Super Bowl favorite. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Ls70
Ls70

WHODAT.

