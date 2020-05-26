Saints Post-Draft Roster: Safety

The New Orleans Saints were able to keep most of their talented core this offseason, even re-signing several of their own free agents. One player that they could not keep was SS Vonn Bell, who would ultimately sign with the Cincinnati Bengals. Bell was among the team leaders in tackles for each of his four years and improved his pass coverage in each season. New Orleans moved quickly to replace Bell’s talents, signing eleven-year veteran and former Saint S Malcolm Jenkins.

New Orleans is deep and talented at the safety position, but the unit has been partially responsible for giving up some big plays in crucial moments over the last three seasons. Other than the addition of Jenkins, the Saints had little activity at this position during the offseason but will also return two players from injury that missed last season.

In our final position preview of the Saints post-draft roster, we look over the last line of defense for the New Orleans defense.

SAFETY

Malcolm Jenkins

Marcus Williams

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

D.J. Swearinger

J.T. Gray

Saquan Hampton

Chris Johnson

Dec 22, 2019; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The 32-Yr old Jenkins returns to the franchise that made him the 14th overall pick in the 2009 draft. He played five seasons with the Saints, helping them to a Super Bowl championship as a rookie, before moving on to Philadelphia as a free agent in 2014. Jenkins starred with the Eagles for the last six years, helping them to a championship before returning home to New Orleans. He will bring a top level of leadership and championship experience to a young Saints secondary and still maintains a high caliber of play on the field.

Nov 10, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

FS Marcus Williams has been the scapegoat for some of his team’s high-profile coverage failures in gigantic games. While some of that is valid, Williams has also been among the better deep safeties in the league over his 3-Yr career. He has 11 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and 26 passes defended over the three seasons since the Saints drafted him in the 2nd round out of Utah. The 23-Yr old Williams has good speed, range, and anticipation on the back end, making himself one of the better ballhawks in the NFL. Entering the last year of his contract, Williams must show better tackling fundamentals and make big plays in crucial moments of big games to earn a lucrative new deal.

Aug 24, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82) catches a pass as New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Second year DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was outstanding as a rookie 4th round pick from Florida in 2019. The 22-Yr old was the team’s best coverage option in the slot and exhibited Pro Bowl caliber instincts. Capable of playing either deep safety or up in the box, Gardner-Johnson looks like a potential star in the secondary. The 5’10 210-Lb defensive back is a terrific tackler, a good man-to-man defender, and has excellent instincts and range in off the ball coverage.

New Orleans doubled-up on safeties in the 2019 draft when they used a sixth round pick on Saquan Hampton from Rutgers after selecting Gardner-Johnson. The 6’1 206-lb Hampton also has the versatility to play either safety spot but impressed coaches during the preseason as a deep safety. He has excellent speed and range on the back end and showed good natural instincts for the position. Hampton appeared in five games as a rookie before being placed on injured reserve late in the year.

Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders free safety D.J. Swearinger (21) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY

The Saints signed veteran S D.J. Swearinger late in the year after a rash of injuries in the defensive backfield. Swearinger played in just one game with New Orleans before being lost to injury himself, but was re-signed to a 1-Yr deal this offseason. The 28-Yr old Swearinger has played seven NFL seasons with 14 career interceptions, 9 fumbles forced, and 4 fumble recoveries. He gives the defense a veteran presence at free safety with a good range and anticipation.

Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray (48) before kickoff of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Third year S J.T. Gray has developed into one of the league’s better special teams players. Gray sees little time in defensive packages but tied for a league leading 16 special teams tackles and earned 2nd team All-Pro honors for his achievements on the extra unit. He must show that he’s capable of giving the Saints quality defensive snaps if called upon, but Gray’s roster spot will be difficult to take away because of his special team ability.

Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) in the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff football game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran CB P.J. Williams played well for two games at free safety as an injury replacement for Marcus Williams last season, adding more versatility to the secondary. Jenkins’ veteran leadership should have a positive impact on the entire New Orleans defensive backfield, but particularly on Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Williams. Gardner-Johnson looks like an emerging star, but Williams must perform better in the biggest moments. For each of the last three seasons, the Saints pass defense could not make a big play when the game was on the line and instead gave up crippling plays that would lead to a season ending loss. This team’s Super Bowl aspirations may well depend on the New Orleans secondary being asked to again make or prevent a big play with a championship on the line.