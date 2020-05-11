Since the New Orleans Saints traded tight end Jimmy Graham to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2015 offseason their tight end position has lacked a dynamic pass catching presence. Veteran Ben Watson played well in 2015 and Coby Fleener had some nice moments in 2016, but the Saints really didn’t have a tight end that put fear into a defensive backfield.

That changed in 2019, when New Orleans signed veteran Pro Bowler Jared Cook in free agency. Cook was a key part of the offense last season, giving the team a downfield element at the position they had lacked since trading Graham. The Saints also addressed this position in the draft, adding one of the highest regarded tight ends available. Here is a look at how the Saints tight end positions look as NFL teams sit two months away from the start of training camp.

TIGHT END

Oct 13, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook (87) catches a touchdown pass over Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jarrod Wilson (26) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY

Jared Cook

Josh Hill

Adam Trautman*

Jason Vander Laan

Garrett Griffin

Cole Wick

* = Rookie

Jared Cook gave the Saints an athletic presence at the position they had been lacking since trading Graham. After a slow start to the year, Cook caught 43 passes for 705 yards and tied for the team lead with 9 touchdowns despite missing two games and most of a third. At 6’5” 254-Lbs he presents a size mismatch for most defensive backs and there are few linebackers who can match his athleticism. Even at 33-Yrs old, Cook is still producing at a top level after 11 seasons. Cook is a good open field runner after the catch and is a deep threat down the middle of the field. He will be an even bigger part of the offense after a year of familiarity in the Saints offensive system.

Oct 27, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill (89) runs past Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson (34) and strong safety Budda Baker (32) during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Hill comes back for his eighth NFL season, all with the Saints. Not a big pass catching threat, the 30-Yr old Hill has averaged just 15 receptions and 146 yards per season but is coming off a career high 25 catches for 226 yards. He has caught 14 career touchdowns though and is a trusted target for quarterback Drew Brees in short yardage situations and near the goal line. Hill’s value to the Saints is as a blocker in the running game and he is one of the league’s best blocking tight ends.

Jan 25, 2020; Mobile, AL, USA; North tight end Adam Trautman of Dayton (84) runs a reception through South safety Kyle Dugger of Lenoir Rhyne (23) during the 2020 Senior Bowl college football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

With Cook entering the last year of his contract and carrying a $9 million dollar salary cap hit in 2020, the Saints wanted to bring in a potential pass catching successor at the position. New Orleans traded their 4th, 5th, and 6th round picks in this year’s draft to move back into the 3rd round to select Dayton tight end Adam Trautman with the 105th overall pick.

Trautman is a big target at 6’5” 255-Lbs with excellent athletic ability and pass receiving skills. He must expand his route tree and improve his blocking techniques at the NFL level but is expected to be a factor in the passing game as he’s groomed to replace Cook.

Jan 20, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Garrett Griffin (45) catches a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Vander Laan was active for one game with New Orleans last season and spent most of the year on the practice squad after bouncing around four teams in the previous two seasons. Vander Laan will compete with Garrett Griffin and Cole Wick in the uphill battle to make the New Orleans active roster. Griffin has been on the Saints practice squad since 2016, catching one career regular season pass in 2017 and 2 postseason receptions (one of a touchdown) in the 2019 NFC Championship Game. Wick was signed to a futures contract by New Orleans after spending time on the practice squads of four different teams over the previous four years.

The Saints are well-armed at the tight end spot entering the 2020 season. Jared Cook is among the league's top receiving tight ends, Josh Hill is among the top blockers at the spot, and Trautman is an exciting project that will be groomed to start by 2021.

Follow Bob Rose at the Saints News Network, SI.com, or on Twitter @bobbyr2613.